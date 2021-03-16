Veterans Memorial Park budget increase OK'd

Now, the first phase will be paid for with $653,000 in grant money, $1,026,000 in bonding and $973,000 in Parkland Development funding.

Two voted against

Supervisors Gabe Nudo and Erin Decker voted against the budget increase.

“I have a problem with this,” Nudo said. “Less than six months ago, this was passed as a 50-50 split with grants and bonding at a cost of $2 million. Less than six months later, it’s a 30 percent increase. That is such a large increase.”

Nudo said cost increases such as this are “becoming a pattern.”

“That has to stop,” Nudo said. “For me, that time is now.”

The Honor Plaza, a multi-use trail with educational installments on various conflicts, and the series of pavilions that pay tribute to each branch of the military are part of a larger vision for 150 acres of the 300-plus-acre county park.

This area of park will be located in what is known as the “western acquisition” area, for which a new entrance will be created now that Highway F has been relocated.