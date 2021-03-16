Veterans Memorial Park budget increase OK'd

The Honors Plaza, trails and parkway that will be developed at Veterans Memorial Park in Randall this year will cost $600,000 more than initially planned.
The Kenosha County Board approved the budget increase Tuesday, with the additional funds to come from the Parkland Development Fund rather than taxpayer dollars or bonding.
Supervisor William Grady said Phase 1 project costs estimated at $2,053,000 came in at $2,652,000 as a result of upgrades to plans aimed at making the parkway more accessible to veterans.
“The major component of the $600,000 increase is enhancing the parkway to make it more accessible for veterans,” Grady said, adding that it includes making the parkway wider.
It's approximately $300,000 to do the parkway upgrade from the parking lot to the honor plaza, Grady said. Upgrades to the multi-use trail, which leads to pavilions representing the six branches of service, is $100,000 of the increase, while changes to the Honor Plaza and flag walk added another $200,000.
Initially, the first phase was proposed to be funded 50-50 by grants ($1,027,000) and bonding ($1,026,000). No Parkland Development funds were anticipated to be used. That fund is made up of money from a variety of sources, including an annual contribution from Waste Management and private donations.
Now, the first phase will be paid for with $653,000 in grant money, $1,026,000 in bonding and $973,000 in Parkland Development funding.
Two voted against
Supervisors Gabe Nudo and Erin Decker voted against the budget increase.
“I have a problem with this,” Nudo said. “Less than six months ago, this was passed as a 50-50 split with grants and bonding at a cost of $2 million. Less than six months later, it’s a 30 percent increase. That is such a large increase.”
Nudo said cost increases such as this are “becoming a pattern.”
“That has to stop,” Nudo said. “For me, that time is now.”
The Honor Plaza, a multi-use trail with educational installments on various conflicts, and the series of pavilions that pay tribute to each branch of the military are part of a larger vision for 150 acres of the 300-plus-acre county park.
This area of park will be located in what is known as the “western acquisition” area, for which a new entrance will be created now that Highway F has been relocated.
The Honor Plaza includes a community lawn space — a circular lawn about half the size of a football field — and flag walk. There will be a reflection point at the end of the flag walk that will look out over the park, with views of Palmer Creek and Lake at the park, accessible from the eastern parkway.
The second and third phases of the park project are planned over the next three years. Phase 2 includes the construction of memorial shelters dedicated to each branch of the military. The placement of shelters throughout the park forms a star-shape.
Phase 3 further develops the parkway with additional parking and educational features.