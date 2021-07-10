Vets' workgroup gets preview of Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

Members of the veterans’ workgroup that is helping to plan the development of the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park met at the site last week for a sneak peek at the rapid progress that has already been made this summer.
“It’s very impressive what they’ve accomplished already,” said Bob Livingston of American Legion Post 544 in Twin Lakes.
Phase 1 development work now underway and to be completed this year includes the new parkway entrance off Highway F, an Honor Plaza and adjacent parking lot overlooking much of the park, and roughly three miles of new multiuse trails. A restroom facility will also be constructed in this area, likely in 2022.
Future-phase developments would include six memorial shelters, one honoring each branch of the Armed Forces, at key scenic locations throughout the park.
“As with many of our past projects, we are aiming to leverage as much outside, non-taxpayer support as possible to develop this great addition to our Kenosha County Parks system,” said County Executive Jim Kreuser. “This will be an oasis for our veterans and their families to reflect on their service, and for everyone in Kenosha County and beyond to honor veterans in a beautiful, serene setting.”
While the park remains open during construction, visitors should avoid the active work areas, said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins. This includes the new parkway off Highway F; park users are asked to enter only through the original entrance on Highway KD until the new roadway is completed later this year.
“We’re keeping the park open this summer and we encourage people to enjoy the lake and the existing trails,” Collins said. “But it is important to remember that this is an active construction site, and it’s important for everyone’s safety to stay away from construction equipment and areas of the park that are closed off right now.”
Collins told the members of the veterans’ workgroup that more work is occurring this year than originally anticipated, due to favorable bids from contractors.
“We were really excited that the bids came back so positive,” Collins said. “It really meant a lot to us to get three additional miles of proposed trails done this year. With that addition, there will be eight total miles of trail within the park.”
The 335-acre Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is located at 8530 352nd Ave. in the towns of Randall and Wheatland, on land that was, in part, formerly a gravel quarry. That former use created a 39-acre lake, which is now the centerpiece feature of the park. A permanent restroom facility near the lake, constructed last year, is now operational.
An original master plan for the park, completed in 2012, called for developing it into a venue emphasizing environmentally sustainable living, education and recreation. As part of the 2020 county budget, the County Board approved rechristening it as the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, adding the amenities to honor veterans while also continuing the original mission of sustainability.
Kreuser noted that focus on sustainability is reflected in the developments now underway, as the new parkway is being built on roadbed recycled from the recent reconstruction of Highway F and other roadwork projects in the area. Great care is also being taken to design the new park amenities in ways that harmonize with the park’s natural beauty, Kreuser said.
Supervisor Bill Grady, chairman of the County Board’s Public Works and Facilities Committee, praised the project for its sensitivities to the environment around it, and to the county’s finances. The current phase of construction was partially funded through Wisconsin Department of Resources Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program funds, with a total of $498,000 in grants.
“Creative grant writing and getting private enterprise involved, that’s a huge thing,” said Grady, who joined the veterans’ workgroup on the tour last week.
Others on the tour included workgroup members Derrell Greene, Phil Allen, Jack Gibbons, Carl Bogar and Jim Schmidt, and Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Ali Nelson.
Looking over the development thus far, Livingston imagined a future in which the park will serve as a tribute to veterans, and a center for the whole community to gather, reflect and recreate.
“This will be a jewel of Kenosha County when it’s finished,” Livingston said.
More information about the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1658/Kenosha-County-Veterans-Memorial-Park.
IN PHOTOS: Twin Lakes Libertyfest Parade 2021
Libertyfest returned to Twin Lakes for the Fourth of July holiday weekend Saturday, July 3, 2021, after a one-year COVID-induced hiatus.
The annual festival always begins with a parade, with families dressed in patriotic gear lining the parade route and kids diving for candy thrown from floats, cars, tractors and firetrucks.