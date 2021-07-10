Vets' workgroup gets preview of Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

Members of the veterans’ workgroup that is helping to plan the development of the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park met at the site last week for a sneak peek at the rapid progress that has already been made this summer.

“It’s very impressive what they’ve accomplished already,” said Bob Livingston of American Legion Post 544 in Twin Lakes.

Phase 1 development work now underway and to be completed this year includes the new parkway entrance off Highway F, an Honor Plaza and adjacent parking lot overlooking much of the park, and roughly three miles of new multiuse trails. A restroom facility will also be constructed in this area, likely in 2022.

Future-phase developments would include six memorial shelters, one honoring each branch of the Armed Forces, at key scenic locations throughout the park.

“As with many of our past projects, we are aiming to leverage as much outside, non-taxpayer support as possible to develop this great addition to our Kenosha County Parks system,” said County Executive Jim Kreuser. “This will be an oasis for our veterans and their families to reflect on their service, and for everyone in Kenosha County and beyond to honor veterans in a beautiful, serene setting.”