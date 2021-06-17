Victim identified in Tuesday fatal accident

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Thursday morning identified the victim of a two-car fatal accident Tuesday.

Pamela S. Dupuis, of Kenosha, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash in the 3500 block of Green Bay Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dupuis's vehicle was struck by a 2015 Subaru driven by Darnell Lyons of Kenosha that was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road (Highway 31) at a high rate of speed when it struck a 2013 Nissan that was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 35th Street.

Police and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Somers responded to the scene at 2:10 p.m., according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dupuis was the sole occupant of the Nissan and was ejected into the western ditch line of Highway 31.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

Lyons and the three adults and two children in his vehicle all suffered significant injuries and were transported to local hospitals. The release states that Lyons has a suspended driver’s license and is on probation. Several felony charges against Lyons are pending with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.