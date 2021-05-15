Victim in Friday fatal shooting in Kenosha identifed; two more arrests made

Kenosha Police have announced two more arrests in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Kenosha early Friday.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik stated Saturday that two adults were taken into custody in Rockford, Ill., on Friday afternoon. A homicide charge is expected to be filed for one of the adults, and a charge of aiding a felon is expected to be filed for the other.

The identities of the two individuals arrested in Illinois have not yet been released. Officials charges against both have yet to be filed.

On Saturday afternoon identified the shooting victim as Dayshawn S. Davis, 18, who was found dead from gunshot wounds inside an apartment at Briarcliff Apartments off the 2000 block of 89th Street.

Tyshawn Ridgeway, 19, of Kenosha, was charged Friday afternoon with felony counts of fleeing police and second-degree recklessly endangering safety and continues to be held in the Lake County (Ill.) jail.

Ridgeway was arrested after a witness told police he was fleeing the building involved after the shooting. A chase went into Illinois before the vehicle was stopped, and Ridgeway was taken into custody.