TOWN OF BRIGHTON — An Illinois man killed in a single-motorcycle crash in Kenosha County on Saturday afternoon has been identified.

The operator of the Harley Davidson motorcycle fatally injured was Scott E. Wicks, 54, of Buffalo Grove, Ill.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department indicated that the accident occurred in the 700 block of 312th Avenue (Highway J) at approximately 3:37 p.m.

Kenosha County deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Town of Burlington and Kansasville responded to the scene.

Initial reports indicated the motorcycle was southbound on 312th Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve as it approached 7th Street (Highway BB). According to the deputies on the scene, the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the ditch line on the west side of 312th Avenue. The roadway was wet as it had just finished raining.

Wicks was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. A female passenger of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.

The investigation is still active.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.