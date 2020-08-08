Video of defendant's statement allowed in homicide

Statements made before that point will be included in the state’s case, Graveley said.

Under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill, Brennan testified that Frazier freely came to the police department March 6 with his girlfriend to talk about the homicide.

Brennan said Frazier was not being detained or under arrest at that point. The decision to take him into custody came after the interview was completed, he said.

“The record, the DVD and the testimony establish that the defendant was not in custody for Miranda purposes during the time period that’s up for debate,” McNeill said. “The defendant had brought himself to the police department with his girlfriend driving. ... The defendant was not handcuffed, he was not told he was under arrest, or that he was being detained.

“The DVD starts with the defendant walking into the room, so I think it’s quite clear you can see the whole thing, and during that interview, before the questioning begins, you can see Detective Brennan telling the defendant that he is not under arrest and that he is free to leave. The defendant acknowledges his understanding of that.”