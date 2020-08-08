Video of defendant's statement allowed in homicide

A videotaped statement of a defendant in a February homicide will be allowed at trial, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell ruled Friday.
At question was the interview of Michael Frazier, 37, Mount Pleasant, who is charged along with Shaquel Harris, 28, Kenosha, in the Feb. 29 killing of Malik Boyd, 23, Gurnee, Ill.
Both defendants are charged with felony first-degree intentional homicide and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. They remain in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
Boyd, who may have been a victim of mistaken identity, was shot in the neck after he and a group of friends left the Rain Bar and Lounge, 3000 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, at about 2 a.m. Feb. 29.
Frazier’s attorney, Terry Rose, sought to suppress the interview his client gave Kenosha Police Department detectives March 6 — but District Attorney Michael Graveley told Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell that any statements made by Frazier after just less than the 29-minute mark wouldn’t be introduced into evidence.
It was at that point that Frazier commented about possibly wanting a lawyer, Graveley said. Before the 28 minute, 49 second mark, Frazier was talking to Detective Cory Brennan freely and was not yet in police custody.
“(At that point), the defendant utters a statement, something to the effect of, ‘What, I need a lawyer or something?’” Graveley said. “There’s nothing after that utterance, which is the first time that is brought up on the tape, that the state intends to introduce.”
Statements made before that point will be included in the state’s case, Graveley said.
Under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill, Brennan testified that Frazier freely came to the police department March 6 with his girlfriend to talk about the homicide.
Brennan said Frazier was not being detained or under arrest at that point. The decision to take him into custody came after the interview was completed, he said.
“The record, the DVD and the testimony establish that the defendant was not in custody for Miranda purposes during the time period that’s up for debate,” McNeill said. “The defendant had brought himself to the police department with his girlfriend driving. ... The defendant was not handcuffed, he was not told he was under arrest, or that he was being detained.
“The DVD starts with the defendant walking into the room, so I think it’s quite clear you can see the whole thing, and during that interview, before the questioning begins, you can see Detective Brennan telling the defendant that he is not under arrest and that he is free to leave. The defendant acknowledges his understanding of that.”
In ruling against the motion, Rossell said the video clearly shows Frazier was being interrogated, which wasn’t up for debate by either side. The question came down to whether a reasonable person would believe they were in custody at the time, he said.
“He clearly was not in custody prior to entering that (interview) room,” Rossell said. “He did not believe he was in custody. ... The officers indicated prior to (the 28 minute, 49 second mark) that he was not under arrest, that he was not being detained. They later in the video indicated he was being detained.”
Rossell added he found no evidence of police misconduct in the interview with regard to whether they were required to read Frazier his Miranda rights.
According to the criminal complaint:
Witnesses stated that Frazier was at the bar with Boyd the night of the shooting. Frazier had been beaten up months earlier by a man who reportedly was similar in size and appearance to the victim.
Both that man and Boyd also had dreadlocks and were wearing white sweaters or sweatshirts. Friends of Boyd told police there had not been any disputes with anyone the night he was shot.
Frazier and Harris have denied any involvement, and said they ran because they heard the gunshots.
A trial date of Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. was set for Frazier, while Harris is due back in court Wednesday for an arraignment.
COLLECTION: Kenosha News' award-winning stories and photos (2019 WNA Better Newspaper Contest)
The Kenosha News earned a number of honors in the 2019 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest.
This year's awards ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the honors were recently released.
Headlining the list was reporter Dan Truttschel's first-place honor for a sports news story he wrote titled, "Shoreland honors fallen son," that ran in the Sept. 16, 2018 edition.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.