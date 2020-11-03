VIDEO: 'The protesting isn't going to stop': Anti-Trump messages shared at Monday's counter rally

Another speaker at the Occupy Kenosha rally said that he had told his father, prior to the killing of Floyd, he would never vote for Biden. Despite the speaker’s progressive beliefs, he didn’t think he could get himself to vote for a lame duck like Biden.

But then Floyd was killed. Looking at how Trump and Biden have each responded to police violence and the growing Black Lives Matter movement, the man said he would be up "early as hell" Tuesday to vote for Biden.

It’s another symptom of how both sides have responded to protests and incidents of police violence. Trump has consistently called himself an ally of law enforcement. While Biden has repeatedly said that rioters, looters and others involved in destruction should be prosecuted, he has more-so aligned himself with the Black Lives Matter ideology than against it — unlike Trump and running mate Mike Pence who, when asked to state “black lives matter” during a televised interview in June, declined to.