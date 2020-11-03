VIDEO: 'The protesting isn't going to stop': Anti-Trump messages shared at Monday's counter rally

KENOSHA — Regardless of who wins the presidential election, "the protesting isn't going to stop, the marching isn't going to stop," said Tanya McLean of BLAK (Black Lives Activists of Kenosha) on Monday at Civic Center Park during an Occupy Kenosha rally.
"It does not stop tomorrow," McLean said.
Monday evening's event was intended to counter President Donald Trump’s rally across town at Kenosha Regional Airport.
That’s a statement echoed by a lot of demonstrators over the past half-a-year since George Floyd was killed by a police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis, sparking a nationwide reckoning with race relations and its history of racism and oppression.
“If you’re marching and you’re not voting, what are you doing?” added Frank Sensabaugh, who is also known as Frank Nitty, a prominent Milwaukee activist who marched from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., in August to call attention to racial justice issues.
Democrat Joe Biden, who has spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate followed by eight years as vice president, wasn’t the preferred candidate of most progressives, who tended to favor candidates like Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.
“When people say I don’t really like either candidate, I tell them 'We know that Joe Biden is a doorway, not a destination.' … We know that Joe Biden is a doorway, not a destination,” McLean said.
Another speaker at the Occupy Kenosha rally said that he had told his father, prior to the killing of Floyd, he would never vote for Biden. Despite the speaker’s progressive beliefs, he didn’t think he could get himself to vote for a lame duck like Biden.
But then Floyd was killed. Looking at how Trump and Biden have each responded to police violence and the growing Black Lives Matter movement, the man said he would be up "early as hell" Tuesday to vote for Biden.
It’s another symptom of how both sides have responded to protests and incidents of police violence. Trump has consistently called himself an ally of law enforcement. While Biden has repeatedly said that rioters, looters and others involved in destruction should be prosecuted, he has more-so aligned himself with the Black Lives Matter ideology than against it — unlike Trump and running mate Mike Pence who, when asked to state “black lives matter” during a televised interview in June, declined to.
“Jacob Blake should not be in a hospital room,” said state Rep. David Bowen, a Democrat from Milwaukee who is Black, noting that the reforms to policing he has proposed since joining the Wisconsin Assembly in 2015 have gotten nowhere in the Republican-controlled Legislature. “Tomorrow is a really important day … No. 45 tried to come to Kenosha and exploit our pain.”
Blake was paralyzed after being shot seven times by Kenosha Police Officer during an arrest on Aug. 23. The shooting sparked a week of sometimes violent protests in the city, including the destruction of buildings and vehicles and the shooting deaths of two men at the hands Kyle Rittenhouse, who was on scene in Kenosha with other armed militia members.
That’s why Sensabaugh said it’s more important than ever for Black people to vote.
“What is the plan if you don’t vote? … As non-voters, why would they even listen to us? … Politicians just want to stay in office,” Sensabaugh said. For change to happen, Sensabaugh said, “It takes Congress. It takes steps … A little bit at a time.”
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally,
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally,
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.