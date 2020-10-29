VIDEO: Two men rescued after one falls into water at Simmons Island Marina; other jumps in to help

Two men were rescued from Kenosha’s Simmons Island Marina Thursday afternoon with the help of law enforcement and people on shore.

According to police, two men working at the marina were trying to take a boat out of the water when a wind-driven wave caused the boat to strike the pier, knocking one person, a 68-year-old man, into the water, said Lt. Joe Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department.

A 911 call at about 1 p.m. reported one person was in the water, which was a cold 47 degrees. The air temperature was about 43 degrees, feeling colder with strong winds.

Before emergency crews arrived, Nosalik said, the 68-year-old was pulled under the surface and a 63-year-old man who was on the dock went into the water to try to rescue him.

Nosalik said a Kenosha Police officer and a good Samaritan pulled the 68-year-old out of the water unconscious.

Deputy assists

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Geissman said he was nearby sitting in his work vehicle doing paperwork when he heard the call on the radio. Because he was close he went to help.