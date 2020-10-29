VIDEO: Two men rescued after one falls into water at Simmons Island Marina; other jumps in to help

Two men were rescued from Kenosha’s Simmons Island Marina Thursday afternoon with the help of law enforcement and people on shore.
According to police, two men working at the marina were trying to take a boat out of the water when a wind-driven wave caused the boat to strike the pier, knocking one person, a 68-year-old man, into the water, said Lt. Joe Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department.
A 911 call at about 1 p.m. reported one person was in the water, which was a cold 47 degrees. The air temperature was about 43 degrees, feeling colder with strong winds.
Before emergency crews arrived, Nosalik said, the 68-year-old was pulled under the surface and a 63-year-old man who was on the dock went into the water to try to rescue him.
Nosalik said a Kenosha Police officer and a good Samaritan pulled the 68-year-old out of the water unconscious.
Deputy assists
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Geissman said he was nearby sitting in his work vehicle doing paperwork when he heard the call on the radio. Because he was close he went to help.
“When I got there I saw that Officer (Paul) Chase was there and he was holding the man half-in and half-out of the water,” Geissman said. Geissman helped pull the man onto dry ground. “His chest wasn’t moving. Nothing was moving, so I started CPR. After two cycles I checked and it looked like he was breathing. He wasn’t necessarily conscious, but I had a pulse and some shallow breathing.”
He said Kenosha Fire Department medics had by then arrived and took over resuscitation efforts.
The second man was also helped out of the water and was treated for hypothermia, Nosalik said. A neighbor at the scene brought dry clothes out for the second man as he was treated in an ambulance.
Nosalik said the man who was unconscious was taken to a local hospital but is recovering. The second man is also fine, he said.
Geissman said he had also been told that the first man was recovering. “If that’s the case, it’s absolutely good to hear,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.