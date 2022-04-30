Vigil honors survivors of sexual violence as Kenosha event caps Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Women and Children's Horizons in Kenosha held an intimate candlelight vigil in honor of survivors of sexual violence outside the organization's administrative building in Uptown Friday evening.

The vigil helped the agency wrap up April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Gwen Fayne, a sexual assault and domestic violence advocate, said violence against women is often overlooked by many in Kenosha County, and women facing abuse should not be afraid or ashamed for seeking help from the agency.

"We are gathered here at our administration building to honor our survivors of sexual violence," Fayne said. "We also want to bring awareness to the ongoing violence in the community. There is help out here. If you are in need of help we have a number of advocates who can support them in the transition of healing."

One out of every six American women has been the victim of completed rape or attempted rape in their lifetimes, according to the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

"Sexual assault is something that really never goes away in the community," said Byron Wright, interim director of the organization.

Wright said Women and Children's Horizons often has a "long-term, positive and life-changing impact on a lot of people," he said. "A lot of the women we work with, we often meet them at their worst times of their lives and the most vulnerable times of their lives."

He said the organization aims to provide immediate support for women in crisis 24 hours a day, seven days a week, along with ongoing support on "whatever level they need."

"We want to put together a service plan that meets their needs, and everybody's needs are a little different," he said. "It's an honor to work with the people who need our services."

Women and Children's Horizons was established in 1976 and is the oldest incorporated shelter in Wisconsin.

The mission of Women and Children's Horizons is to provide support, shelter, education, training and healing services to victims of sexual and domestic abuse, their families and the community.

Women in need of support are encouraged to call their 24-hour hotline at 262-652-9900.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.