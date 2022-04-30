Vigil honors survivors of sexual violence as Kenosha event caps Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Gwen Fayne, right, a sexual assault and domestic violence advocate, speaks during a vigil at Women's and Children's Horizons in Uptown on Friday. The vigil helped the agency wrap up April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Carolina Martinez, holds an electric candle during a vigil for sexual abuse survivors at Women's and Children's Horizons in Uptown on Friday.
Byron Wright, interim director, speaks about sexual assault during a vigil at Women's and Children's Horizons in Uptown on Friday.
Ariah Hill, 15, holds an electronic candle during a vigil for survivors of sexual assault at Women’s and Children’s Horizons in Uptown.
Women and Children's Horizons in Kenosha held an intimate candlelight vigil in honor of survivors of sexual violence outside the organization's administrative building in Uptown Friday evening.
The vigil helped the agency wrap up April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Gwen Fayne, a sexual assault and domestic violence advocate, said violence against women is often overlooked by many in Kenosha County, and women facing abuse should not be afraid or ashamed for seeking help from the agency.
"We are gathered here at our administration building to honor our survivors of sexual violence," Fayne said. "We also want to bring awareness to the ongoing violence in the community. There is help out here. If you are in need of help we have a number of advocates who can support them in the transition of healing."
One out of every six American women has been the victim of completed rape or attempted rape in their lifetimes, according to the National Sexual Assault Hotline.
"Sexual assault is something that really never goes away in the community," said Byron Wright, interim director of the organization.
Wright said Women and Children's Horizons often has a "long-term, positive and life-changing impact on a lot of people," he said. "A lot of the women we work with, we often meet them at their worst times of their lives and the most vulnerable times of their lives."
He said the organization aims to provide immediate support for women in crisis 24 hours a day, seven days a week, along with ongoing support on "whatever level they need."
"We want to put together a service plan that meets their needs, and everybody's needs are a little different," he said. "It's an honor to work with the people who need our services."
Women and Children's Horizons was established in 1976 and is the oldest incorporated shelter in Wisconsin.
The mission of Women and Children's Horizons is to provide support, shelter, education, training and healing services to victims of sexual and domestic abuse, their families and the community.
Women in need of support are encouraged to call their 24-hour hotline at 262-652-9900.
Emily Schinkowitch, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside student, checks out second floor plans of the proposed Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy following a press conference held Thursday at the site of the former Brown National Bank Building, 2222 63rd St., on Tuesday, April 26, 2002. The academy will occupy the former bank building.
Sign depicting public and private organizations partnering with the City of Kenosha to create the proposed Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy at 2222 63rd St. in the city's Uptown district. The academy, which caters to youth in middle school and high school and young adults ages 18-24, is expected to open as early as January 2023.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian applauds students from Lincoln Middle School's Teen Achievers program, which will be part of the new Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, during a press conference Tuesday at the former Brown National Bank building in Uptown, where the academy is planned. The academy is expected to open as early as January 2023.
Katherine Marks, community outreach coordinator for the City of Kenosha, talks about the exciting opportunities at the proposed emerging leaders academy for youth and young adults as she addresses a group of University of Wisconsin-Parkside students during a press conference Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the site of the academy.
Mayor John Antaramian, left, introduces Ardis Mahone Mosley, Mahone Fund community engagement director and a parent liaison with Lincoln Middle School, during a press conference announcing the creation of the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Katherine Marks, Kenosha’s community outreach coordinator, left, looks on as Ardis Mahone-Mosley of the Mahone Fund, second from right, accepts a hug from Carthage College President John Swallow at Tuesday’s press conference announcing the creation of the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy in the former Brown National Bank building in Uptown.
Cindy Altergott, Kenosha Family YMCA executive director, discusses the collaboration efforts with the city and several organizations that helped establish the new Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy at Tuesday's press conference as Katherine Marks, City of Kenosha community outreach coordinator listens.
Jake McGhee, vice president, chief philanthropy officer for Jockey International, announces a partnership with Best Buy, to create a teen technology center within the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy during the press conference on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
An artist's rendering of the building exterior for the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, which will be located inside the former Brown National Bank building in the city's Uptown district.
State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, left, along with others, examines architectural drawings and floor plans for the proposed Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
