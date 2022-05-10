Village Board approves $2 million contract for ongoing water main replacement, paving project in Chateau Eau Plaines neighborhood

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board on Monday night approved a $2 million contract for a Burlington-based contractor selected to continue replacement of deteriorating water mains in the Chateau Eau Plaines neighborhood, south of Highway 50.

The board chose Reeseman's Excavating and Grading, Inc., the low bidder at $2,055,058 for the Chateau Eau Plaines South Water Main and Paving Improvements.The project had received two proposals. The board also heard from Campanella and Sons, Inc. for $2,559,096, but opted to go with the lower bid. It accepted proposals through 2 p.m. April 20. The village will allocate project costs to the following funds: $1,172,755 from the Water Utility, $73,950 from the Sewer Utility, $5,100 from the Clean Water Utility, and $803,253 from the Paving Program, village officials said in a release. The project is expected to be completed by September.

The project, which began in 2020, is part of an ongoing effort to replace the existing ductile iron water mains in the Chateau Eau Plaines neighborhood. According to village officials, the native soils in the area are corrosive and the original underground iron water main pipes from the 1970s are deteriorating.

Work crews replaced most of the existing ductile iron water mains along 79th Street, 115th Avenue, 79th Place, and a portion of 105th Avenue last year and the village has budgeted funds for further rehabilitation work this year.

Crews will work to improve the remaining ductile iron pipes along 105th Avenue and 77th Street. In addition, the project will also replace corroded bolts for all the old fittings and fire hydrants along 82nd Street, 109th Avenue, 80th Street, 111th Avenue, and 112th Avenue.

After completing the water main improvements, village officials said they will pave the improved roadways with the exception of 109th Avenue, which currently is private road.

