Village Board approves concept plans for Primrose senior housing development

Construction would begin in late summer or early fall with the villas, which are expected to be ready for occupancy by fall of 2021. The assisted living and memory care building would be completed by the end of 2021. Upon opening, the facility will employ an executive director, on-site director of nursing registered nurse and licensed practical nurses on staff. About 40 to 60 employees will be hired to serve the community.

Also planned is the extension of 65th Avenue south from the nearby Green Bay Trail Condominium development’s cul-de-sac. In addition, a private road would be built to connect the 65th Avenue extension to Old Green Bay Road, and 107th Street would be built as a through road from Old Green Bay Road to 59th Avenue.

Resident concerns

At the Plan Commission meeting, residents expressed concerns about whether the facilities and independent-living units would fit in with the quiet character of residential neighborhoods near it.

Trustee Michael Serpe said the development is being built for an older population that, in general, would not be contributing to constant traffic, noise or bringing with them school-age children.