Village Board approves concept plans for Primrose senior housing development

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board has approved conceptual plans for a senior housing development with assisted living and memory care facilities and independent living villas planned for 18 acres east of Old Green Bay Road between 105th and 107th streets.
The board voted 5-0 Monday night in favor of the plans for the proposed Primrose of Pleasant Prairie development, which features a two-story building with at least 56 assisted-living apartments, an attached one-story building with 26 memory care apartments, 12 two-unit independent-living, ranch-style villas and a clubhouse.
Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris noted that the previous number of assisted-living units, 48, was incorrectly stated at last week's Plan Commission meeting; however, the development's footprint was not changing. To accommodate the proposed senior housing development, the board also voted unanimously to amend the comprehensive plan that takes into account the Lakewood Neighborhood.
According to the plans, the development is for residents 55 years and older, featuring educational, recreational and leisure activities. Monthly rent for a two-unit, independent-living villa is expected to be $3,400, including all utilities (except telephone/internet), an emergency response system, all yard care, snow removal, household maintenance, light housekeeping and access to the clubhouse.
Construction would begin in late summer or early fall with the villas, which are expected to be ready for occupancy by fall of 2021. The assisted living and memory care building would be completed by the end of 2021. Upon opening, the facility will employ an executive director, on-site director of nursing registered nurse and licensed practical nurses on staff. About 40 to 60 employees will be hired to serve the community.
Also planned is the extension of 65th Avenue south from the nearby Green Bay Trail Condominium development’s cul-de-sac. In addition, a private road would be built to connect the 65th Avenue extension to Old Green Bay Road, and 107th Street would be built as a through road from Old Green Bay Road to 59th Avenue.
Resident concerns
At the Plan Commission meeting, residents expressed concerns about whether the facilities and independent-living units would fit in with the quiet character of residential neighborhoods near it.
Trustee Michael Serpe said the development is being built for an older population that, in general, would not be contributing to constant traffic, noise or bringing with them school-age children.
"I think it's a move in the right direction for that area. I think it will fit perfectly and I think once it's up and running ... people will be satisfied with it," he said.
