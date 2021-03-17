Village Board approves final resolution for storm water improvement project

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board on Monday approved a final resolution authorizing improvements and levying special assessments against properties connected with the Beverly Woods storm water improvement project.
Area residents petitioned the Village Board in 2017 to repave the streets. However, before pavement rehabilitation can move forward, improvements need to be made to the subdivision’s storm water system. Beverly Woods subdivision is located between 83rd and 85th Streets and 43rd Avenue and Cooper Road.
The public hearing gave virtual attendees an opportunity to ask questions about proposed improvements and assessments. Members of the Village Board determined the project needed to move forward to improve the area’s obsolete and aging infrastructure.
The storm water project will allow current roadway surface, which is at the end of its life cycle, to be repaved.
The total cost of the project is approximately $1.4 million. The village will pay the initial installation of the storm water improvements with its Storm Water Utility. The utility will cover the cost associated with replacing the existing inadequate storm water infrastructure.
A portion of the project will be reimbursed to the utility by a special assessment district, the 100 properties that will benefit from the improvement project. The project’s special assessment totals approximately $422,663 and covers all new and necessary additions to the storm water system.
The average rate per single-family lot is $4,357. Property owners may pay the active assessment in full within 30 days or pay 10 annual installments at an interest rate of 6.25 percent, which is the current prime rate, plus 3 percent.
Beverly Woods subdivision was platted in the 1970s with rural cross-section roadways and inadequate roadside drainage. Poor roadside drainage contributed to premature roadway and asphalt deterioration, which led to future repair investments in shorter periods.
The storm water improvements will replace failing storm sewer infrastructure to provide improved roadside drainage. This will consist of new storm sewers, inlets, sump pump laterals and ditches that will redirect storm water to a regional storm water management pond.
