Village Board approves final resolution for storm water improvement project

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board on Monday approved a final resolution authorizing improvements and levying special assessments against properties connected with the Beverly Woods storm water improvement project.

Area residents petitioned the Village Board in 2017 to repave the streets. However, before pavement rehabilitation can move forward, improvements need to be made to the subdivision’s storm water system. Beverly Woods subdivision is located between 83rd and 85th Streets and 43rd Avenue and Cooper Road.

The public hearing gave virtual attendees an opportunity to ask questions about proposed improvements and assessments. Members of the Village Board determined the project needed to move forward to improve the area’s obsolete and aging infrastructure.

The storm water project will allow current roadway surface, which is at the end of its life cycle, to be repaved.

The total cost of the project is approximately $1.4 million. The village will pay the initial installation of the storm water improvements with its Storm Water Utility. The utility will cover the cost associated with replacing the existing inadequate storm water infrastructure.