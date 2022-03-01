Village Board approves zoning adjustments to delivery times in business districts following noise complaints

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Residents in neighborhoods near business districts in the village could soon be in for some quieter mornings.

On Monday, the Village Board unanimously approved changes to its zoning ordinance that would delay by an hour morning deliveries and other activities that take place outside the main buildings of businesses. The ordinance changes came about following complaints by residents in areas that are next to commercial districts.

According to the changes, the delivery hours or other potentially noisy activities in neighborhood business and institutional districts, respectively, the, would be required to move to 7 a.m. Previously, the ordinance allowed activities to take place at 6 a.m. and they would be able to continue through 10 p.m. at the latest, which did not change.

In the “Freeway Oriented Business Center District”, such activities outside buildings, would be required to take place 6 a.m.-10 p.m. The zoning provisions previously allowed for them to occur from 5 a.m.-12 a.m. In the “Community Park-Recreational District, activities, which previously started at 5 a.m. would also change to 6 a.m. The 10 p.m., end time, however, would remain intact.

Noise-generating activities that could cause a disturbance to neighboring homes, include “outside loading or unloading, the arrival of deliveries, idling of delivery trucks, beeping of backing vehicles and garbage pickup,” according to the village. The changes exclude snow removal.

According to the ordinance, the revisions also allow the village Plan Commission to consider more restrictive hours in the districts, if necessary, due to their proximity to residential developments.

The ordinance was also changed to allow for garbage and recycling containers and “non-permanent rubbish containers” to be stored “inconspicuously” in the side or rear yard only in agricultural, single family and two-family residential districts and the conservancy district. However, standalone or temporary garbage/recycling enclosures could not be constructed or located in any street yard.

Village Board President John Steinbrink said he hoped that those businesses that need early delivery aren’t subject to undue hardships and that they “be given due consideration,” by the commission.

“I think that’s what we’re looking for,” he said, alluding to food products that need to be delivered while they’re still fresh. “Right now, it’s not a problem, so we need to discuss it or change it. And if it does happen we need to address it … or eat day-olds.”

Board member David Klimisch said as the village continues to grow with zoning districts abutting one another, the ordinance revisions were “a reasonably place to set that line.

“As the Planning Commission talked last week there’s been some concerns coming in from residents,” he said. “The noise from garbage pickup … is different from fresh goods and items that need to be sold.”

“But, there has been a concern with those early morning noises so this seems like a reasonable place to start,” he said, adding that planned unit developments, a tool to promote some flexibility within districts, can be considered for future developments.

Exacerbating the situation, according to Steinbrink, were the non-village garbage collection providers who had been asked to “be more considerate with their pick up times.”

“And they refused being good neighbors,” he said.

