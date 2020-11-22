 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Village commission to consider Kwik Trip proposal
View Comments
top story

Village commission to consider Kwik Trip proposal

{{featured_button_text}}
village of pleasant prairie logo

village of pleasant prairie logo

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Plan Commission on Monday night will consider the final site plan for the village's fifth Kwik Trip location.

According to the agenda for the 5 p.m. online meeting, the store will be located within the Main Street Market Development, west of Old Green Bay Road at 102nd Street.

Residents who wish to view the meeting can register at www.attendee.gotowebinar.com. The meeting also can be accessed by phone at 1-562-247-8422 with the access code 729-640-177.

Attending by phone does not allow residents to make comments.

The commission in June approved Kwik Trip's conditional use permit and operational plans for the project. The proposed location is about a half-mile from the Kwik Trip at 10451 72nd Ave. Three other stores are located at 10215 120th Ave.; 8900 76th St.; and 8800 75th St., which has a Kenosha mailing address but is within the village.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the staff report, Kwik Trip is proposing 10 dueling dispensers under the canopy, along with a 11,033-square-foot convenience store and an attached garage.

The store will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight. Plans are to employ 28 people, 20 full-time and eight part-time. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021.

Village staff recommended approval with a few conditions. One is that the maximum height of the canopy will be 13-feet, 6-inches, while another is that all exterior lights must match the site lighting at Froedtert South Medical Office building to the south.

Plan Commission Chairman Mike Serpe expressed his support for the project in June.

"Kwik Trip is a quality company that is Wisconsin-based," he said. "I don't know a Kwik Trip in this area that is poorly run or that has a negative appearance to the neighborhood. They're a good company. I'm proud to have them in the village, and I use them regularly."

Kwik Trip real Estate Manager Troy Mleziva said at the June meeting that the company is investing $5 million to this project.

Collection: Developments in Pleasant Prairie

Here are recent stories focusing on development in the village of Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County that have been published online and in the Kenosha News.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Presidential Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert