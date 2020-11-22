Village commission to consider Kwik Trip proposal

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Plan Commission on Monday night will consider the final site plan for the village's fifth Kwik Trip location.

According to the agenda for the 5 p.m. online meeting, the store will be located within the Main Street Market Development, west of Old Green Bay Road at 102nd Street.

The commission in June approved Kwik Trip's conditional use permit and operational plans for the project. The proposed location is about a half-mile from the Kwik Trip at 10451 72nd Ave. Three other stores are located at 10215 120th Ave.; 8900 76th St.; and 8800 75th St., which has a Kenosha mailing address but is within the village.

According to the staff report, Kwik Trip is proposing 10 dueling dispensers under the canopy, along with a 11,033-square-foot convenience store and an attached garage.

The store will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight. Plans are to employ 28 people, 20 full-time and eight part-time. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021.