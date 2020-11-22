Village commission to consider Kwik Trip proposal

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Plan Commission on Monday night will consider the final site plan for the village's fifth Kwik Trip location.
According to the agenda for the 5 p.m. online meeting, the store will be located within the Main Street Market Development, west of Old Green Bay Road at 102nd Street.
Residents who wish to view the meeting can register at www.attendee.gotowebinar.com. The meeting also can be accessed by phone at 1-562-247-8422 with the access code 729-640-177.
Attending by phone does not allow residents to make comments.
The commission in June approved Kwik Trip's conditional use permit and operational plans for the project. The proposed location is about a half-mile from the Kwik Trip at 10451 72nd Ave. Three other stores are located at 10215 120th Ave.; 8900 76th St.; and 8800 75th St., which has a Kenosha mailing address but is within the village.
According to the staff report, Kwik Trip is proposing 10 dueling dispensers under the canopy, along with a 11,033-square-foot convenience store and an attached garage.
The store will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight. Plans are to employ 28 people, 20 full-time and eight part-time. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021.
Village staff recommended approval with a few conditions. One is that the maximum height of the canopy will be 13-feet, 6-inches, while another is that all exterior lights must match the site lighting at Froedtert South Medical Office building to the south.
Plan Commission Chairman Mike Serpe expressed his support for the project in June.
"Kwik Trip is a quality company that is Wisconsin-based," he said. "I don't know a Kwik Trip in this area that is poorly run or that has a negative appearance to the neighborhood. They're a good company. I'm proud to have them in the village, and I use them regularly."
Kwik Trip real Estate Manager Troy Mleziva said at the June meeting that the company is investing $5 million to this project.
