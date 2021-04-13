Village continues process for solar energy systems

That’s one battle the village doesn’t want to be involved with, he said.

“We definitely don’t want community development out there arbitrating fights between neighbors about how much sunlight they lost because their trees got big or there was an addition to their structure,” Pollocoff said. “These are some things I’d like to see us ferret out a bit further.

“I do think (solar energy use) is going to pick up. I don’t even think the state statutes really have caught up where this is in good shape, either. I think it’s changing so fast that they haven’t stayed up with it.”

No comparison

Werbie-Harris said Tuesday there are no similarities between the proposed solar farm in Paris and what could happen within the village.

A 200-megawatt solar farm is planned for a site 1.5 miles west of I-94 on parcels that border Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 on the south.

Representatives from WEC Energy Group, a parent company of We Energies, in February filed a joint application with Madison Gas and Electric to purchase Paris Solar-Battery Park for about $426 million.