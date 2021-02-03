 Skip to main content
Village declares snow emergency in advance of Thursday storm
A snow emergency has been declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until 6 a.m., Friday, according to a release issued Wednesday night.

During the snow emergency, no parking is allowed on Village streets. All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout this period. For more information related to the Village Snow and Ice Removal Plan, visit https://pleasantprairiewi.gov/services/streets/snow_plowing

The National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis. has issued a winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. Thursday to noon on Friday for Southeast Wisconsin. Snow is expected Thursday morning and will continue into the evening, with blowing and drifting conditions Thursday night into Friday. Two to five inches of snow accumulations are predicted with the highest totals in areas north of Milwaukee. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are expected Thursday night into Friday.

IN PHOTOS: Pictures from the Jan. 30-31 snowstorm

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.

He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.

Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.

Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.

It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.

