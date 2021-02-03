Village declares snow emergency in advance of Thursday storm

A snow emergency has been declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until 6 a.m., Friday, according to a release issued Wednesday night.

During the snow emergency, no parking is allowed on Village streets. All snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout this period. For more information related to the Village Snow and Ice Removal Plan, visit https://pleasantprairiewi.gov/services/streets/snow_plowing

The National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis. has issued a winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. Thursday to noon on Friday for Southeast Wisconsin. Snow is expected Thursday morning and will continue into the evening, with blowing and drifting conditions Thursday night into Friday. Two to five inches of snow accumulations are predicted with the highest totals in areas north of Milwaukee. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are expected Thursday night into Friday.