Village elaborates on RecPlex funding; pandemic impact detailed

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The fact that the RecPlex took a big hit in the pocketbook because of the COVID-19 pandemic really shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
That's a theme that's certainly been repeated nearly everywhere, as the United States economy continues to feel the effects of shutdowns, capacity restrictions and people staying at home.
In an attempt to overcome what village officials hope is a one-year bump in the road, for the first time in its 20-year existence, one of the area's largest municipally owned recreational facility will need a little help in 2021.
Since the RecPlex opened in 2000, no taxpayer dollars have been used to help run the facility. And, in that same time frame, the RecPlex has contributed $4.13 million back to the village.
The village previously had unveiled its plan to balance the budget — which includes a special $1.5 million tax levy increase — and, at its Monday night meeting, board members and other staff members responded in support of the facility.
Should the village ultimately approve the budget plan, a taxpayer with a home valued at $237,500 would see an increase of $119.65 (11%) from the special levy. The overall village tax rate will remain below $5 per $1,000 equalized valuation.
Village taxpayers will have their say during a public hearing Nov. 30.
In addition to the proposed special tax levy, the village plans to use a $1.3 million interfund loan from the sewer fund.
Generally a revenue generator
In 2019, it's estimated that the RecPlex generated $7.18 million in tourism spending and economic impact.
"I believe the village can be proud that, for 20 years, it has held true to its promise," Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said in a statement. "However, that promise was not made with a national pandemic in mind."
The biggest hit between the 2020 original budget and a year-end projection came from base revenues, which mainly covers memberships.
In its original budget, the village planned on receiving $4,500,120, but with a 10-week shutdown at the start of the pandemic and a slow recovery in membership renewals, that number is only expected to reach $2,933,470 by year's end.
Even after the shutdown, the facility only had limited use the past six months and was limited in its ability to recruit new members.
"It's really recreational programs (that have suffered), where you're signing up those young kids that the parents just don't feel safe enough to be entering them in," Craig Anderson, RecPlex's director of recreation, said.
It's expected that the facility's 2021 revenues will cover its operating costs, but it will be unable to make the $2.5 million debt payment back to the village.
Federal assistance not an option
"This is only a short-term, temporary blip on an otherwise huge, beneficial advantage for the village to have in numerous ways," Village Trustee Kris Keckler said.
"I really hope that anyone out there that has any lingering ideas that this will somehow be a continuing negative, that they just learn to educate themselves on some of the bigger-picture, broader aspects and true benefits that are associated with this."
Because the facility is municipally owned, it doesn't qualify for either state or federal assistance, which forced the village's hand, Thiel said.
"If we had qualified for the Payroll Protection Program, this wouldn't have been an issue," he said. "Unfortunately, because we're a municipally owned facility, we didn't qualify for the program. ... Just as residents, individuals, families and businesses received, more or less, a bailout from the feds, that's coming from taxpayers, eventually.
"Likewise, I don't think that it's unreasonable to expect some assistance (for the RecPlex)."
A gesture of thanks
In an effort to thank the taxpayers for their help, the village plans to offer five guest passes to the RecPlex (valued at $55), free Lake Andrea beach access (valued at $45) and a free parking pass with a membership ($30 value).
Residents currently receive a $4 discount per month with one individual membership, while those 60 and older receive a senior membership discount of $17.33.
