Village elaborates on RecPlex funding; pandemic impact detailed

In addition to the proposed special tax levy, the village plans to use a $1.3 million interfund loan from the sewer fund.

Generally a revenue generator

In 2019, it's estimated that the RecPlex generated $7.18 million in tourism spending and economic impact.

"I believe the village can be proud that, for 20 years, it has held true to its promise," Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said in a statement. "However, that promise was not made with a national pandemic in mind."

The biggest hit between the 2020 original budget and a year-end projection came from base revenues, which mainly covers memberships.

In its original budget, the village planned on receiving $4,500,120, but with a 10-week shutdown at the start of the pandemic and a slow recovery in membership renewals, that number is only expected to reach $2,933,470 by year's end.

Even after the shutdown, the facility only had limited use the past six months and was limited in its ability to recruit new members.

"It's really recreational programs (that have suffered), where you're signing up those young kids that the parents just don't feel safe enough to be entering them in," Craig Anderson, RecPlex's director of recreation, said.