Village hosting drive-through absentee voting

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village of Pleasant Prairie is asking residents to vote using an absentee ballot for the spring election and presidential primary.

The absentee voting system allows residents to vote early in-person or by mail.

In-person absentee

The Village will host drive-thru absentee voting through April 3. Absentee voting will be held at the Roger Prange Municipal Center, 8600 Green Bay Road, Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents who come to the village auditorium will be redirected to the Prange Center.

The goal is to limit exposure while giving residents a convenient voting option. As voters pull into the Prange Center, signage will direct drivers where to go.

Voters should bring their own black pen (please no gel or sharpies) photo ID (Passport, State ID, or Driver’s License), and in case the voter is not registered, proof of residency (utility bill or bank statement).

Car windows only need to be opened sufficient to slip a ballot back and forth through the driver’s window.