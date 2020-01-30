Village, HSA close on $8.9 million sale of 68-acre property for Bristol commercial center

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village closed on a property agreement Wednesday selling two parcels, totaling 68 acres, to HSA Commercial Real Estate, which expects to develop the land for commercial purposes.

Last week, the Village Board authorized selling the land for $8.9 million to the Chicago-based developer after a conditional agreement was struck in October.

The land is located in Bristol on the east side of Highway U, immediately west of the village’s Prairie Highlands Corporate Park.

HSA has already filed plans with Bristol to develop three speculative warehouse buildings on the 68-acre site, totaling approximately 1 million square feet, on what will be known as the Bristol Highlands Commerce Center.

Construction on the first building could begin later this year, according to a village news release

While the property is just outside the jurisdiction of Pleasant Prairie, both Bristol and Pleasant Prairie have entered into agreements for Pleasant Prairie to provide water and sanitary sewer services to the land in Bristol.

Pleasant Prairie will extend sewer and water utilities to the municipal boundary. Bristol will be responsible for upfront capital costs for extensions into the two HSA parcels.