Village, KUSD reach agreement for in-school officer

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The long-standing agreement between the Police Department and Kenosha Unified School District will live on another year.
At Monday night’s Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved a one-year contract for 2020-21 that provides an on-duty police officer at four district schools.
According to the agreement, officer Michael Sexton will primarily be located at Lakeview Technical Academy. That same officer will dedicate between two and four hours a week at Prairie Lane, Pleasant Prairie and Whittier elementary schools.
The previous multi-year agreement had expired, Police Chief David Smetana said, which led to the sides signing the one-year deal. With the help of a federal grant, the department was able to provide the officer on a full-time basis, which Smetana said will continue even though that federal grant has expired.
“It was a work in progress with Kenosha Unified going back and forth a little bit, because we had to hammer out some details,” Smetana said. “This replaces that prior year of a Justice Assistance Grant. One of the major changes is it’s a one-year deal, so we will revisit this as well.”
Smetana said Tuesday the agreement began before his arrival to the department in 2013. At that time, the position was part time, with an officer working four hours in the schools and four back at the department.
“That really limited our ability to do the job productively,” Smetana said.
The department jumped at the chance to apply for the grant that put the officer into the schools on a full-time basis, he added.
“(Getting the grant) really allowed us to do a full-time position and put the emphasis on the position that we thought was needed,” Smetana said.
Smetana also lauded the efforts of Sexton.
“He does a great job at those schools,” Smetana said. “You can see how the kids react to him and the relationship he’s building with the kids and the school staff.”
Both the Village Attorney Eric Larson and the district previously had signed off on the contract, which calls for a cost to the district of $78,000 for this school year.
Smetana said the resource program and a mentoring partnership the village has with the schools continues to pay huge dividends in creating a positive relationship.
But with the pandemic, that certainly been a missing element.
“The mentoring hasn’t been able to take place since March,” he said. “There’s a lot of us who are missing our kids.”
Cleaning up code
The board unanimously approved a resolution that amends the village’s building and mechanical code.
Building Inspector Sandro Perez said the motion was simply to align the village code with the state to make everything uniform.
“It’s basically maintenance and cleanup of our building and mechanical code,” Perez said. “A lot of it is making sure the referenced state statutes and code standards are correct, because they change from time to time. That was a primary goal.”
Perez said a change at the state level a couple years back stated that municipalities cannot be more restrictive than state statutes or codes, which necessitated the changes in the village ordinance.
Liability will fall onto the contractor, not the village or the state, in all instances, Perez said.
“The contractor is responsible to know the code, install it by code,” he said. “We’re not liable from that perspective. ... Now the contractor is free to move about the entire state ... and they have one standard to follow.”
Language changes with regard to new permit forms and new permit fees will come before the Village Board at another time, Perez said.
Village committee forms
The board unanimously approved a motion to establish a Citizen Participation Planning Committee for the Community Development Block Program.
Members of that committee are Brock Portillia (labor and banking representative), Village Administrator Nathan Thiel (governmental representative), Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. (governmental representative), Village Clerk Jane Snell (governmental representative) and Lisa Creason (Project Resident Representative).
The committee will work to apply for the Community Development Block Grant, Thiel said, on behalf of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Creating the committee is the first step toward applying for that grant, he said.
“The purpose of this committee is really to check a box to qualify for grants for capital improvement projects,” Thiel said.
