Village, KUSD reach agreement for in-school officer

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The long-standing agreement between the Police Department and Kenosha Unified School District will live on another year.

At Monday night’s Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved a one-year contract for 2020-21 that provides an on-duty police officer at four district schools.

According to the agreement, officer Michael Sexton will primarily be located at Lakeview Technical Academy. That same officer will dedicate between two and four hours a week at Prairie Lane, Pleasant Prairie and Whittier elementary schools.

The previous multi-year agreement had expired, Police Chief David Smetana said, which led to the sides signing the one-year deal. With the help of a federal grant, the department was able to provide the officer on a full-time basis, which Smetana said will continue even though that federal grant has expired.

“It was a work in progress with Kenosha Unified going back and forth a little bit, because we had to hammer out some details,” Smetana said. “This replaces that prior year of a Justice Assistance Grant. One of the major changes is it’s a one-year deal, so we will revisit this as well.”