Village of Bristol assumes maintenance of Hosmer Cemetery

Hosmer Cemetery, at the southwest corner of Highways 45 and V, will now be maintained by the village of Bristol.

The Village Board Monday unanimously accepted the transfer of the cemetery and its assets after United Cemetery Association, which managed the property, voted to disband.

“Under state statute, when a cemetery can no longer take care of itself, it’s up to the municipality (it is located in) to take it over,” administrator Randy Kerkman told Village Board members. “This never happened in Bristol before.”

Kerkman estimates it will cost the village about $300 each time it needs to mow the grass. No other potential cost estimates for cemetery maintenance were presented.

“There are some assets they have,” Kerkman said. “That all gets turned over to us.”

Village president Mike Farrell asked Kerkman to determine how many vacant plots are available that could be sold.

“That could allow us at least the potential to recover some of our maintenance expense,” Farrell said.

According to the a searchable database at the Community Library, there was once a church at the western edge of the property. The 76-page entry includes a point-in-time snapshot of plot owners and available plots. A total number of burial sites is not included.

Trustee John McCabe questioned if the markers or the property are in need of repair.

“It looks like it is in fairly good shape,” Kerkman said.

Kerkman said he will meet with a representative of the association to determine the status of the plots. He added a burial took place at the cemetery in February for which the village packed down snow to create access.

“There is no gravel left on the road,” Kerkman said, adding it could not be plowed.

