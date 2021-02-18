Village of Pleasant Prairie clarifies property code enforcement, updates Hwy. 50 expansion start

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — When it comes to exercising discretion while doing a property inspection within the village, there appeared to at least be some grey area.
But an amended ordinance that received unanimous Village Board approval Monday night changes that.
The newly added section to the ordinance, which received staff approval, gives the police chief, fire chief, building inspector, health officer, zoning administrator, code enforcement officer or their designees the authority to use their professional discretion to determine on a case-by-case basis if a particular property or home is deemed a “nuisance.”
“There have been some circumstances over the past year where our code enforcement officer and other staff that have been enforcing village ordinances were questioned whether or not they had the authority to use their discretion on evaluating the circumstances of a particular apparent violation,” Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said.
“It’s very important that the professional who is doing the inspection have the discretion to make a decision based on their best professional judgment,” she explained.
Village Attorney Eric Larson said he had no issues with the new language.
In response to a question from Trustee Dave Klimisch, Werbie-Harris said the code officer didn’t have the ability to stray from the specifics in the ordinance, which caused some issues.
“I just to want to give him the discretion that is necessary to maintain the public health, safety and welfare of the community with respect to taking care of garbage or debris that might be piling up on properties within the village,” she said. “He used his discretion in the past, but now he just wanted something in the ordinance because he’s been questioned whether or not he has that ability.”
Highway 50 project imminent
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel told the board that construction on Highway 50 is set to begin sometime this month with an end date in early 2023.
The project will expand Highway 50 to six lanes between 117th and 57th Avenues and to reconstruct the existing four-lane roadway between 57th and 43rd Avenues.
In addition, the project will include the construction of additional access points, including driveways and median changes. It will also provide additional vehicle capacity at some intersections and add sidewalks and bicycle lanes.
Thiel said two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction during the construction.
The first phase will include work from 117th to 88th Avenues and from 88th to 70th Avenues, Thiel said. Construction in the second phase will include work from 70th to 57th Avenues, which should happen in 2022.
In other business, the board:
Unanimously approved a resolution for a special assessment on two village properties nearby to the construction of a municipal water main along 26th Avenue. The properties, at 12002 and 12005 26th Ave., will share the assessment equally at a total of $17,697.96. As per village ordinance, payment can be deferred until connection to the main is established, the property is subdivided, a permit is issued or that it’s made a pre-condition of a land division, whichever comes first. Work on the water main is expected to begin in the late spring or early summer.
Unanimously approved a request by Nexus Pharmaceuticals to amend wall sign requirements at its construction location in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park. Nexus is going to install its main sign of 568 square feet, along with a smaller “tag line” sign of 38 square feet. The building is 245 feet from 128th Avenue. The signs are being constructed by Signarama of Kenosha.
Unanimously approved a land swap between Brian Massie and the village. Werbie-Harris said Massie in 2018 purchased 27.24 acres of land on 82nd Street, about a half mile west of 104th Avenue, with the intent to build a single-family home on the property. The majority of the property includes significant wetlands and has limited access to public services, Werbie-Harris said. In addition, ordinance requires the construction of a cul-de-sac at the end of 82nd Street, which she said has been the main hurdle to constructing a home on the land. Massie proposed the swap of his property to a 0.4-acre piece owned by the village in the same neighborhood, which the board approved. The closing on the swap is expected on or before May 21.
