Village of Pleasant Prairie clarifies property code enforcement, updates Hwy. 50 expansion start

In other business, the board:

Unanimously approved a resolution for a special assessment on two village properties nearby to the construction of a municipal water main along 26th Avenue. The properties, at 12002 and 12005 26th Ave., will share the assessment equally at a total of $17,697.96. As per village ordinance, payment can be deferred until connection to the main is established, the property is subdivided, a permit is issued or that it’s made a pre-condition of a land division, whichever comes first. Work on the water main is expected to begin in the late spring or early summer.

Unanimously approved a request by Nexus Pharmaceuticals to amend wall sign requirements at its construction location in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park. Nexus is going to install its main sign of 568 square feet, along with a smaller “tag line” sign of 38 square feet. The building is 245 feet from 128th Avenue. The signs are being constructed by Signarama of Kenosha.