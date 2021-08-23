Village of Pleasant Prairie plans Safety Day in the Prairie Sept. 11

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village of Pleasant Prairie will hold a “Safety Day in the Prairie” event Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Fire Station No. 1, 3801 Springbrook Road.
Fire Chief Craig Roepke said among the features planned that day are a Flight-for-Life landing, a safety house, several emergency and public works vehicles, a possible K-9 demonstration and a visit from fire mascot “Sparky.”
The event is free and open to the public. The village canceled the event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.