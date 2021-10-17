 Skip to main content
Village of Pleasant Prairie seeks community input on funding of public safety services
PLEASANT PRAIRIE

Village of Pleasant Prairie seeks community input on funding of public safety services

Pleasant Prairie logo

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village of Pleasant Prairie is evaluating several funding options to maintain its fire and police services and is planning a community-wide survey to determine how best to proceed with future budget decisions.

As the population and business community in Pleasant Prairie has grown, village officials indicate it has put more demand on public safety services. Thus, the village is looking to take action in order to preserve locally provided police, fire and emergency medical services into the future.

“Chief of Police David Smetana and I are committed to ensuring the safety of all Village residents while working hard to be good stewards of taxpayer money,” said Craig Roepke, Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue chief. “As the village continues to grow and the demand for public safety services increases, the funding sources currently available are not keeping pace with the needs of our community.

“Community responses to the survey that all households will receive in the mail will help us finalize a plan that reflects the opinions of our residents and their willingness to financially support these public safety services,” he said.

Village officials have developed an overall assessment of public safety funding options to provide additional details on the decisions facing local leaders. Residents are encouraged to review the assessment on the Village website: pleasantprairiewi.gov/public-safety-options.

Surveys coming

The village working with an independent survey administrator, Community Perceptions.

Surveys will arrive in residents’ mailboxes within the next two weeks and may be taken online or by paper copy through Nov. 22. Residents can respond to the surveys by one of the following means:

Online: Log on to survey2000.com and enter the survey access number printed on the survey that was mailed to every household. Residents are encouraged to take the survey online to reduce handling costs to the village.

Paper: Complete the hard copy survey mailed to each household and return in the enclosed postage paid envelope to the Village of Pleasant Prairie at 9915 39th Ave., or mail to Community Perceptions: PO Box 607, Slinger, WI 53086.

The survey code can be used only once. To obtain a second survey for another adult in your household, call 262.925.6749.

Firefighters from the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department and surrounding agencies respond to heavy smoke at 8121 109th Ave. after receiving the 8:39 p.m. (Monday, Oct. 5, 2021) call of smoke and flames coming from inside the home, according to Assistant Chief David Wilkinson. The lone occupant exited the building and was unharmed.

Final survey results will be reported at a Village Board meeting later this year and will also be available on the village’s website.

