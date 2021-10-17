Village of Pleasant Prairie seeks community input on funding of public safety services

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village of Pleasant Prairie is evaluating several funding options to maintain its fire and police services and is planning a community-wide survey to determine how best to proceed with future budget decisions.

As the population and business community in Pleasant Prairie has grown, village officials indicate it has put more demand on public safety services. Thus, the village is looking to take action in order to preserve locally provided police, fire and emergency medical services into the future.

“Chief of Police David Smetana and I are committed to ensuring the safety of all Village residents while working hard to be good stewards of taxpayer money,” said Craig Roepke, Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue chief. “As the village continues to grow and the demand for public safety services increases, the funding sources currently available are not keeping pace with the needs of our community.

“Community responses to the survey that all households will receive in the mail will help us finalize a plan that reflects the opinions of our residents and their willingness to financially support these public safety services,” he said.