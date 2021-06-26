Village of Pleasant Prairie sets recycling center hours

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Village of Pleasant Prairie Residential Recycling Center, 8000 128th St., has different hours of operation for the upcoming days.

Hazardous household waste will be collected as regularly scheduled Saturday, July 3, and the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center is closed July 4, open July 5, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and closed July 6-8 for a box culvert installation.

The center reopens Friday, July 9 and resumes regular on-season hours, which are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the first weekend of December. The center is open year-round Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed the first Wednesday each month for grinding operations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0