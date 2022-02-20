Village of Pleasant Prairie to hold first of two information sessions on $1.6 million public safety referendum Wednesday night

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village will hold the first of two information meetings this week as it seeks to educate voters on the $1.6 million public safety referendum question that will appear on the April 5 ballot.

Village officials are encouraging residents to attend at least one of the virtual information sessions, which will be held Wednesday and on March 16. The sessions begin at 6 p.m. on both days.

The purpose of the meetings is to allow the public to learn about the public safety referendum and understand the community’s growing safety needs. The meetings will include presentations from Village Administrator Nathan Thiel, Police Chief David Smetana and Fire Chief Craig Roepke and offer a question-and-answer segmentGrowth, demand, and inflation have outpaced revenues because of state levy limits, according to village officials. The public safety referendum on the April 5 ballot will ask Pleasant Prairie voters to decide whether they support increasing the village’s annual tax levy by $1.6 million to cover the costs for hiring and retaining four additional police officers and 12 additional fire and rescue staff, beginning in 2023.

The village is currently served by 36 sworn police officers and currently 25 of 27 of the full-time fire and rescue personnel for it has budgeted.

The referendum will appear on the ballot with the following legal wording:

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Pleasant Prairie for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 2.57%, which results in a levy of $14,619,727. Shall the Village of Pleasant Prairie be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional sworn police officers and fire and rescue personnel, by a total of 10.94%, which results in a levy of $16,219,727, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,600,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

According to the resolution, the referendum would be binding. A majority “yes” vote will allow the Village Board to exceed the state-imposed levy limits to pay for the additional personnel. The increased levy would apply in an ongoing basis thereafter by including it in the base used to calculate the levy limit going forward. A “no” vote does not allow the Village Board to exceed the levy limits for additional staff. Both public safety departments would continue as currently staffed.

Residents can participate in the virtual sessions via Zoom online meeting software on a smartphone or computer. Participants can select a meeting link for Wedneday at or March 16 at and enter a name and email address when prompted to register for the meetings. Guests without computer or mobile device access can attend the meeting in person at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.

More information on the referendum can be found on the village website .

