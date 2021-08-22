 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Village of Pleasant Prairie to hold memorial event to honor the late Tom Terwall, its first Village Board president
View Comments
alert

Village of Pleasant Prairie to hold memorial event to honor the late Tom Terwall, its first Village Board president

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

The Village of Pleasant Prairie will hold a memorial event Sept. 12 to honor its first board president, Tom Terwall, who died March 16, 2020.

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said at last week's Village Board meeting the event will be held at the Prairie Springs Park at 2 p.m. Thiel said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event from being held earlier.

Terwall began serving the village as a supervisor on the Town Board in 1977, followed by a stint as the chairman before Pleasant Prairie incorporated as a village. He was Village Board president from 1989 to 1995.

Experts say it’s important for parents and caregivers to talk with children about severe weather and make a plan to keep their family safe.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE HISTORY MUSEUM

1 of 9
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert