Village of Pleasant Prairie to update logos, branding

The Pleasant Prairie Village Board has agreed to plans to create more consistent visual branding across social media, online and on the village’s vehicle fleet.

The new plans utilize updated typography and designs for department logos and village vehicles.

Village Communications Manager Steve Linn said Pleasant Prairie’s fleet of vehicles, which ranges from fire trucks to RecPlex vans, will be updated over time with the more consistent look.

Mockups show how the updated logos will look on a range of vehicles, including SUVs, trucks and vans.

