Village of Somers approves 2023 budget, adds deputy fire chief

The Somers Village Board has approved a 2023 general fund budget which increases the tax levy slightly from last year’s budget to $4.7 million, up 0.63%, while also slightly reducing the 2023 tax rate by three cents to $5.31 per thousand of assessed value.

The 2023 tax levy pays the village’s general fund, operating costs and debt service payments. Also approved were several million dollars in capital improvement plans.

A residential home valued at $200,000 would see a $5.55 decrease in village taxes, while a $400,000 home would see a $11.09 decrease, compared to the current year.

The Town of Somers tax rate is $4.70 per thousand of assessed value, a 70-cent decrease from last year. A $200,000 home in the town would se a $128.85 decrease in town taxes, while a $400,000 home would see a $257.71 decrease.

Total village expenditures projected for the 2023 budget are $6.13 million, up $798,000 from 2022. It is matched by an increase in total revenue of more than $798,000, bringing revenue to $6.13 million; $50,622 of that will come from increased tax revenues.

A total of $441,600 of the increased expenditure will be used for the fire department, which saw salary and health insurance increases, as well as the addition of a deputy fire chief position.

The capital improvement projects budget for 2023 will total about $4.8 million.

The largest CIP general fund request is $1.5 million, for paving work at Somers Estates. Several general fund CIP requests for public safety total $622,000, including a a chief command vehicle and a new van for public works. Just over $204,000 in general fund CIP requests for administration will go to office improvements, including HVAC repairs on village buildings, and $120,000 for audio/video work on the Somers Village Hall auditorium.

The sewer fund will include $1.5 million for work on the Eaglewood and Lichter lift stations, to be split evenly. The water fund includes $351,318 for a water meter program.

The village’s property value increased by 1.39% from last year, rising by $13,462,400 to $979,910,200.

Village president George Stoner thanked staff for their efforts to get the 2023 budget together, and expressed optimism about where the village stands.

“Everybody around here worked really hard on this budget,” Stoner said. “The Village of Somers is really healthy right now; it’s never been, in my opinion, this strong. I’m extremely happy.”

He expressed excitement for the coming year, hinting at major developments on the horizon in the village.