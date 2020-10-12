Village panel to consider new financing district for developments

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The public will have a chance to chime in about a new proposed tax incremental financing district to be used for developments in the village when the Plan Commission meets virtually Monday night.

The village’s eighth TID district , if approved, would cover 130 parcels of land that total 127 acres south of Highway 50 between 104th and 115th avenues.

According to information on the Department of Revenue website, during the life of a TID, the county, school, technical college and municipality (and special district where applicable) all collect taxes from the property in the TID base. At the same time, the property value rises with new construction and investment, and all taxes are given to the municipality as “tax increment” revenue. That revenue stream is only used to pay for improvements in the approved project plan.

Once the maximum life of the TID is reached — 20 years — or as soon as taxes are collected more than the total approved project costs, the district must be terminated. After the TID ends, all of the taxing jurisdictions then will share in a much larger tax base, which means that rates can be lowered to generate the same amount of revenue.