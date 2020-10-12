 Skip to main content
Village panel to consider new financing district for developments
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The public will have a chance to chime in about a new proposed tax incremental financing district to be used for developments in the village when the Plan Commission meets virtually Monday night.

The village’s eighth TID district , if approved, would cover 130 parcels of land that total 127 acres south of Highway 50 between 104th and 115th avenues.

According to information on the Department of Revenue website, during the life of a TID, the county, school, technical college and municipality (and special district where applicable) all collect taxes from the property in the TID base. At the same time, the property value rises with new construction and investment, and all taxes are given to the municipality as “tax increment” revenue. That revenue stream is only used to pay for improvements in the approved project plan.

Once the maximum life of the TID is reached — 20 years — or as soon as taxes are collected more than the total approved project costs, the district must be terminated. After the TID ends, all of the taxing jurisdictions then will share in a much larger tax base, which means that rates can be lowered to generate the same amount of revenue.

According to the village, the new TID will be used to accommodate several planned developments including completing 77th Street, 109th and 115th avenues, stormwater management, utility installations and other project costs.. The total improvement cost is $11,992,430, which includes design, construction and administration.

Planned for the first phase of TID 8 is the development of 300 upscale, multi-family apartments on 29 acres that will be known as Seasons at River View. The remaining developments within TID 8 include two commercial development sites and senior housing.

Construction on the apartment complex is planned to begin in 2021.

The tax incremental financing district resolution is on the agenda for the 5 p.m. meeting that will only be held virtually. To register, residents should go to www.attendee.gotowebinar.com/register. Residents also can listen to the proceedings by calling 1-415-655-0052 and using access code 894-788-419. Those who call in will not be able to participate in the meeting.

The public hearing is the third in six steps toward the creation of the new TID. The resolution received Plan Commission approval in September before it went before the Joint Review Board on Sept. 28.

Following the public hearing, the issue is expected to be heard by the Village Board on Nov. 2, followed by a second time before the Joint Review Board on Nov. 17. Once those steps are concluded, approval documents will be submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Development extensions sought

Also on Monday’s agenda are two extension requests for ongoing developments, one for Hairbo, 12488 Goldbear Drive, and the other for Lakeview 20, located between 80th and 82nd avenues in Lakeview Corporate Park.

In a letter to the village, Hairbo stated that its construction timeline has been delayed “due to the unprecedented occurrences of 2020.” The company plans to select its general contractor and submit final plans to the Village Board this month, followed by submissions for permits in November.

The Village Board approved Hairbo’s master conceptual, final site and operational plans in May. The master conceptual plan had been extended to Nov. 7.

Lakeview, which previously has received conditional final site and operation plan approval for its 220,080-square-foot speculative building, is seeking a one year extension to Nov. 11, 2021.

Collection: Developments in Pleasant Prairie

Here are recent stories focusing on development in the village of Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County that have been published online and in the Kenosha News.

