Village postpones action on special assessment

“It’s coming out of the reserves for the water utility, and we have those reserves invested at some level,” he said. “I’m not sure what level of interest we’re getting. Why not include that level of interest as a cost, so that the financial assets that we have are diminished?

“... I think it should be deferred, and that’s a good idea. ... At least keep the water utility in the same position (financially) if we had done nothing. Eventually, we’ll get this money back. It will always be receivable on the books.”

One of two homeowners in the special assessment area who spoke, Garret Smith, said the assessment if he hooks up is not a small financial burden to bear.

“It’s something that’s just being forced upon us right now,” he said. “I understand why it’s being done, but a $19,000 assessment, I would say for the majority of us that are living along this road, that’s not a small assessment. That’s a big chunk of money to have to pay out.

“... By the time we hook up to this, get a water line dug in and everything, you’re probably talking at least $25,000 we’re going to have invested in this with closing down our well, having the line dug in, getting the permits, having the plumbing done inside the house that’s required to be done.”