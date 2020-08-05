Village postpones action on special assessment

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A planned construction project next year by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has set into motion a special assessment in the village.
But the details of exactly how much affected homeowners will have to pay remain a bit unclear.
The Village Board on Monday night tabled action on a resolution to assess 29 properties after a lengthy discussion about possible interest homeowners may accrue if they choose to defer payment.
At the heart of the matter is the state’s reconstruction of Highway 50 starting in 2021. The plans call for water main work on Highway H from Highway 50 to 70th Street.
Village Engineer Matt Fineour said the DOT plans to widen Highway 50 to six lanes, three in each direction, along with the widening of Highway H. Utility adjustments are necessary, Fineour said, before the state’s project begins.
Pleasant Prairie’s municipal water system runs within Highway H from Highway 50 to 74th Street. The village’s water service runs along Highway H to its jurisdictional boundary near 67th Street.
Fineour said the village will extend the public water main and provide service laterals to the property lines.
“Prior to the DOT road reconstruction project, the extension is being completed to avoid open cutting and damage to the new roadway in the future,” he said. “Another reason is to avoid additional expense for future water main extensions along Highway H.”
The project has been designed, bid out and construction contracts were approved by the Village Board on May 4. Construction already has begun because of the plan to repay the utility through a deferred assessment.
According to information provided prior to the meeting, the total assessment is $594,143.49 — a total of $420,498.72 for the water main, $145,740.27 for the water lateral and $27,904.50 for the sanitary lateral.
The village plans to pay for the project from the water utility, Fineour said. Affected homeowners will not be immediately required to connect, and may defer the assessment until that time, when the property is subdivided, a building permit is issued or as a pre-condition of a land division approval.
“The water utility is funded by the customers of the utility, whoever is utilizing getting water, paying for water,” Fineour said. “That’s where the money is coming from up front. When people hook up, or when the assessments get paid, that money goes back to the water utility. The water utility gets reimbursed over time from the assessments.”
In the original resolution that was set for action Monday, homeowners would be able to repay the assessment without interest accruing.
But that’s where things became a bit murky.
Trustee Mike Pollocoff said he favors the project, but wanted to see an interest rate attached to repayments that equal the interest gained by the water utility from its investments.
“It’s coming out of the reserves for the water utility, and we have those reserves invested at some level,” he said. “I’m not sure what level of interest we’re getting. Why not include that level of interest as a cost, so that the financial assets that we have are diminished?
“... I think it should be deferred, and that’s a good idea. ... At least keep the water utility in the same position (financially) if we had done nothing. Eventually, we’ll get this money back. It will always be receivable on the books.”
One of two homeowners in the special assessment area who spoke, Garret Smith, said the assessment if he hooks up is not a small financial burden to bear.
“It’s something that’s just being forced upon us right now,” he said. “I understand why it’s being done, but a $19,000 assessment, I would say for the majority of us that are living along this road, that’s not a small assessment. That’s a big chunk of money to have to pay out.
“... By the time we hook up to this, get a water line dug in and everything, you’re probably talking at least $25,000 we’re going to have invested in this with closing down our well, having the line dug in, getting the permits, having the plumbing done inside the house that’s required to be done.”
The other homeowner who spoke, Chris Parise, echoed Smith’s sentiments.
“I’ve done enough projects to know that this kind of thing can be grossly underestimated,” he said. “The burden that it places on the homeowner is substantial. I would just the board to take this under consideration when it comes to thinking about levying any additional fees, interest rates or anything else that may be onerous to the homeowner.”
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said Tuesday that his staff will revise policy as it relates to assessments and return to the board for further action.
