Village public works director placed on administrative leave over undisclosed complaint

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village's public works director has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged undisclosed complaint.

John Steinbrink Jr., who has been public works director since 2010 and employed with the village the last 28 years, is currently on paid administrative leave, according to Village Board President John Steinbrink.

"I'm not sure why the allegations were made, but it will all come out to a head," he said Tuesday.

Steinbrink, his father, said he could not comment further on the matter and referred the Kenosha News to village administration and human resources officials.

The Kenosha News has reached out for comment to Steinbrink Jr. and village administration and human resources officials, who have yet to respond.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

