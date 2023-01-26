Village reworks financing district for former We Energies power plant site redevelopment

The Pleasant Prairie Village Board is in the process of reworking a tax incremental financing district for the redevelopment of the former We Energies power plant site after rescinding the previous agreement.

The previous tax incremental district in question, TID 9, was meant to help finance redevelopment efforts at the former Pleasant Prairie site, 8000 95th St. No development or expenditures occurred in the district, nor were taxes collected or the district certified by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue before the decision to rescind its creation on Jan. 23.

Plans for TID 9, which comprised a portion of the former power plant site, fell through due to “economic uncertainty concerns” by the original investors about site developer Dermody Properties to close on the property, village officials said.

Due to the short time frame to bring in new investors, TID 9 was not finalized between the site developer and the land seller. A resolution to rescind the TID was approved during Monday night’s meeting and has been transmitted to the State.

Efforts are already underway to establish tax incremental district No. 10, according to Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris. TID 10 would also serve to finance redevelopment at the former power plant site.

Werbie-Harris said Dermody was already working with alternate investors for the project, remaining “committed to the project and its progress,” including the building of a public roadway extension named in honor of longtime Pleasant Prairie leader Wayne Koessl north of 95th Street at 85th Avenue.

TID 10 will be “substantially similar to TID No. 9,” Werbie-Harris said, and will go before the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission on Feb. 6 to establish its boundaries, which will be the same as TID 9.

The public hearing to consider the TID 10 project plan will be on Monday, March 6.