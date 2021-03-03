Village road projects receive board approval

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village streets will be a flurry of activity during the next several months.
Four contracts received Village Board approval earlier this week that will cover a number of upcoming projects. At the top of the list were two phases of the 2021 Paving Program for a little more than $2 million.
The contract for Phase 1 was awarded to Stark Paving Corp. of Milwaukee for a low bid of $1,324,646.50, while the contract for Phase 2 was awarded to Payne and Dolan, which has several locations in Wisconsin and Michigan — including Kenosha — for a low bid of $981,789.
Three bids were received for Phase 1. The village had budgeted $2,624,529 for work in that phase, which includes:
Pulverizing and relaying 86th Street, 86th Place and 43rd Avenue.
Putting down an ultra-thin overlay on 85th Street from 39th Avenue to Cooper Road and 43rd Avenue.
Pulverizing, relaying and widening for a bike lane on 104th Avenue from Prairie Ridge Boulevard to Highway C.
Pulverizing, relaying and widening for a bike lane on Old Green Bay Road south of 95th Street.
Reconstruction of the Booster Station driveway and parking lot on 93rd Street.
Reconstruction of the Chateau Lift Station driveway.
Placing an ultra-thin overlay in Timber Ridge Subdivision.
Department of Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. said the list of projects is in no particular order, but the goal is to put work near Highway 50 at the top to avoid planned construction on that road by the state.
“My goal is to have 104th reconstructed before the state works on their component of 104th,” Steinbrink said.
Two bids were received for Phase 2 work, which had a budgeted amount of $2,434,866. Improvements planned in that phase include pulverizing and relaying roads in Beverly Woods and Chateau Eau Plaines subdivisions.
Work is expected to begin in May with an anticipated completion by August.
Relay contract awarded
The board unanimously approved a contract for $465,199 to UPI Construction, LLC, of New Berlin to complete a sanitary sewer relay project on Highway 50, along with a storm sewer extension project on 45th Avenue.
Village Engineer Matt Fineour said the state will begin work on Highway 50 this year and continue east of Highway 31 in 2022. Entities with utilities in the Department of Transportation’s right-of-way must make utility adjustments to accommodate the project.
“This solves some problems we’ve had on Highway 50 with the sanitary sewer for quite a while,” Trustee Mike Pollocoff said. “That’s a really old sanitary sewer. There’s a lot of utility conflicts where they’re doing that work. That makes that good price seem even better.
“This is a good project for the village. It will be nice when it’s all done.”
The village received 11 bids for the project, which will be paid for from the 2021 budget.
“It’s showing there’s a lot of work out there and a good appetite for a bidding environment,” Fineour said.
The board also unanimously approved a contract for $281,760 to All-Ways Contractors, Inc., which has offices in Sussex, Menomonee Falls and Pewaukee, to complete a utility adjustment and curb repair project as part of the 2021 Paving Program.
Work will include 29 curb inlet adjustments, adjusting 73 manhole chimneys to grade, removing and replacing 600 linear feet of curb and gutter and traffic control.
The first phase will take place on 85th Street, 43rd Avenue and in Greenwood Heights, followed by work in the Timber Ridge Subdivision.