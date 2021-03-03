Village road projects receive board approval

Placing an ultra-thin overlay in Timber Ridge Subdivision.

Department of Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. said the list of projects is in no particular order, but the goal is to put work near Highway 50 at the top to avoid planned construction on that road by the state.

“My goal is to have 104th reconstructed before the state works on their component of 104th,” Steinbrink said.

Two bids were received for Phase 2 work, which had a budgeted amount of $2,434,866. Improvements planned in that phase include pulverizing and relaying roads in Beverly Woods and Chateau Eau Plaines subdivisions.

Work is expected to begin in May with an anticipated completion by August.

Relay contract awarded

The board unanimously approved a contract for $465,199 to UPI Construction, LLC, of New Berlin to complete a sanitary sewer relay project on Highway 50, along with a storm sewer extension project on 45th Avenue.

Village Engineer Matt Fineour said the state will begin work on Highway 50 this year and continue east of Highway 31 in 2022. Entities with utilities in the Department of Transportation’s right-of-way must make utility adjustments to accommodate the project.