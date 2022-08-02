Village soon to get its daily fix of organic coffee, fresh homemade fare with popular neighborhood café

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village is a step closer to getting its daily fix of organic coffee and fresh homemade fare.

The Plan Commission following a public hearing Monday night unanimously approved the conditional use permit and site operating plans for the Daily Dose Café, which is currently in business in Kenosha at 6010 40th Ave.

In March, the café’s owners Tom and Jennifer Capponi, who have operated from their Kenosha digs since 2007, announced they would be moving to a new location at 4512 75th St., a much larger space, after having outgrown their current business over the last 15 years. They have said the move is long overdue.

The new café will be housed inside the building of the former Garbo Motor Sales used vehicle dealership.

Plans for the new café include a building addition, remodeling, site improvements, an outdoor area and a drive-through, according to documents submitted to the village. The owners have said they plan to open in the new site the first week of September.

The new site currently consists of a 1,935-square-foot building. The addition, however, will include 1,217 square feet on the north side of the primary structure, which would expand the total building area to 3,152 square feet, according to Jean Werbie-Harris, the village’s community development director.

As a result, the new location will be triple the size compared with the current café space, which is about 800-square-feet.

The Capponis have said they’ve had to turn away customers and have not been able to add new fare to expand their menu because of the lack of kitchen space, as well.

“Daily Dose Café is a welcomed addition to the Pleasant Prairie community,” said Werbie-Harris, in a release. “The new location is less than two miles away from the previous site, allowing the café to continue serving its existing customer base.

“In addition, the building improvements will bring a visually appealing look to the existing structure while providing opportunities for the restaurant to accommodate additional customers in a larger space with additional seating and drive-thru or pick-up opportunities,” Werbie-Harris said.

The café not only serves coffee drinks but also offers a full breakfast and lunch menu and desserts.

Upon completion, the new Daily Dose Café in the village will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The owners anticipate having eight full-time and 14 part-time employees working two shifts.

In 2021, the Daily Dose Café received top marks in the Kenosha News’ Best of Kenosha County polling for Best Restaurant to Work at and Best Vegetarian offerings. The café also shared the hometown favorite honors for coffee shop, brunch and breakfast, soup and sandwiches.

