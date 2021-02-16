Village strengthens stance on masks

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Regardless of where the seemingly on-again, off-again COVID-19 mask mandate sits statewide, the village is holding serve.
Based on current Centers for Disease Control guidelines, that expectation will continue until further notice.
The Village Board on Monday night unanimously approved a motion to "reaffirm" the standards and rules of face coverings at all village facilities, including the RecPlex.
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel has the authority to set the standards, which call for anyone 3 years and older to wear a mask within village facilities, according to the approved resolution.
Those who, according to the guidelines, should not wear a mask because of a medical or mental health condition, a developmental disability or are otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act will be required to wear a face shield.
The resolution doesn't indicate a change in policy during the ongoing pandemic, Thiel said. It just reaffirms the village's stance.
"(The resolution) is primarily due to the political debate of the past and current state orders, which )have) been repealed and renewed," Thiel said. "That has created some confusion for the public with respect to face coverings or masks.
"... This resolution is not establishing an ordinance. We generally have deferred to our county public health officials and to the state to set ordinances. However, we would encourage all businesses to continue to follow all CDC guidelines, and with that, the village will follow those same CDC guidelines and rules they set forth, independent on whether there is a mask order."
RecPlex policies
Thiel said the same policies apply to the RecPlex, with the exception that masks are not required when a person is actively exercising. When visitors there enter the facility or are not engaged in physical activity, they must be masked.
"I know the RecPlex staff have been diligent in trying to make sure that everyone is being courteous of others," Thiel said. "This does come into question when orders are repealed and re-enacted. The intent is not to change any of the policies that we currently have."
Trustee Kris Keckler said he's been pleased with how that policy has been enforced during his visits to the RecPlex.
"I've been there numerous times over the last few months, and I appreciate both the courteous nature of the staff, as well as the increased signage, increased supplies and wipes and the distancing between equipment stations," he said. "At least every time I've been there, I haven't seen anybody having a problem adhering to those expectations."
Keckler asked what may change with upcoming outdoor youth events planned at the RecPlex once the weather changes.
Thiel said those requirements are different for outdoor events, and those will be communicated both to the teams and the fans who attend. For any indoor tournaments, all fans will be required to wear a mask, Thiel said.
IN PHOTOS: Pleasant Prairie Shop with a Cop (and firefighters)
The 15th annual Shop with a Cop event put on by the Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire Departments took place Dec. 12 at the Kenosha Meijer store. The event brought local families who may have needed some extra help during the holiday season a bit of holiday cheer.
Pleasant Prairie Police Detective Andrea Brey, who coordinated the event, said officers find potential participants from their calls and encounters on duty. But teachers at Kenosha Unified also make referrals.