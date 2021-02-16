Village strengthens stance on masks

RecPlex policies

Thiel said the same policies apply to the RecPlex, with the exception that masks are not required when a person is actively exercising. When visitors there enter the facility or are not engaged in physical activity, they must be masked.

"I know the RecPlex staff have been diligent in trying to make sure that everyone is being courteous of others," Thiel said. "This does come into question when orders are repealed and re-enacted. The intent is not to change any of the policies that we currently have."

Trustee Kris Keckler said he's been pleased with how that policy has been enforced during his visits to the RecPlex.

"I've been there numerous times over the last few months, and I appreciate both the courteous nature of the staff, as well as the increased signage, increased supplies and wipes and the distancing between equipment stations," he said. "At least every time I've been there, I haven't seen anybody having a problem adhering to those expectations."

Keckler asked what may change with upcoming outdoor youth events planned at the RecPlex once the weather changes.