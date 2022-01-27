Village to hold Feb. 2 public meeting on Balcan Innovations proposed rail spur construction, grant funding

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village will hold an open house on Wednesday on the proposed construction of a rail spur and state transportation grant that will assist a local manufacturer in building it.
The meeting will be from 4-6 p.m. at Pleasant Prairie Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Balcan Innovations representatives will present information and gather public comments on the proposed project planned for its site at 7201 108th St., in the LakeView Corp. Park.
Balcan is investing around $58 million for building and site improvements on the property. The manufacturing facility is currently operating and has plans to expand with 80 employees. Improvements planned for Balcan include the construction of the spur to bring materials to the facility and cut down on trucking. The rail spur tracks would ascend from the Union Pacific Railroad mainline, curving toward Balcan and split into two paths. Construction of the rail spur could begin in late spring.
Terry Flores
The village is supporting Balcan with the application for transportation economic assistance through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The grant would facilitate the company's construction of the spur, according to village officials.
The meeting will be held in an open house format with various exhibits and maps available for review, alternatives under consideration and a proposed timeline schedule. This meeting follows two previous public meetings last year on the project. Area residents can give input and ask questions of village staff and elected officials, along with representatives of Balcan and Batterman Engineering who will be on hand to discuss the project.
Those unable to attend the meeting can find additional information on the project at
pleasantprairiewi.gov/services/information/balcan_innovations. In addition, written comments can be mailed to RH Batterman & Company, Inc., 2857 Bartells Drive, Beloit, WI 53511, or sent by email to jdupuis@rhbatterman.com.
IN PHOTOS: EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Taking time to reflect
Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke, left, and Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana, right salute as Taps is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday at the company headquarters, 8601 95th St. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day 20 years ago, and to honor the first responders who protect us daily. This year’s event featured a fly-over by a vintage P-51 Mustang and a A-1 Skyraider, music, and speeches by Paul Truess, regional director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, and EMCO President Edward Polen.
Gregory Shaver, for the Kenosha News
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
EMCO President Edward Polen speaks during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
EMCO President Edward Polen speaks during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
EMCO President Edward Polen looks up at the American Flag as the National Anthem is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
Pleasant Prairie first responders listen to the National Anthem during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
A P-51 Mustang and an A-! Skyrider, perform a fly-over during EMCO Chemical Distributors 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
09102021-KN-EMCO-Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
EMCO President Edward Polen watches the a P-51 Mustang and an A-1 Skyraider, perform a fly-over during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
A 9/11 Remembrance flag flies during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
Kelly Ward listens as Taps is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
09102021-KN-EMCO- Remembrance-Ceremony-GSP
Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana salutes as Taps is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
