Village to hold Feb. 2 public meeting on Balcan Innovations proposed rail spur construction, grant funding

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village will hold an open house on Wednesday on the proposed construction of a rail spur and state transportation grant that will assist a local manufacturer in building it.

The meeting will be from 4-6 p.m. at Pleasant Prairie Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Balcan Innovations representatives will present information and gather public comments on the proposed project planned for its site at 7201 108th St., in the LakeView Corp. Park.

Balcan is investing around $58 million for building and site improvements on the property. The manufacturing facility is currently operating and has plans to expand with 80 employees. Improvements planned for Balcan include the construction of the spur to bring materials to the facility and cut down on trucking. The rail spur tracks would ascend from the Union Pacific Railroad mainline, curving toward Balcan and split into two paths. Construction of the rail spur could begin in late spring.

The village is supporting Balcan with the application for transportation economic assistance through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The grant would facilitate the company's construction of the spur, according to village officials.

The meeting will be held in an open house format with various exhibits and maps available for review, alternatives under consideration and a proposed timeline schedule. This meeting follows two previous public meetings last year on the project. Area residents can give input and ask questions of village staff and elected officials, along with representatives of Balcan and Batterman Engineering who will be on hand to discuss the project.

Those unable to attend the meeting can find additional information on the project at pleasantprairiewi.gov/services/information/balcan_innovations. In addition, written comments can be mailed to RH Batterman & Company, Inc., 2857 Bartells Drive, Beloit, WI 53511, or sent by email to jdupuis@rhbatterman.com.

