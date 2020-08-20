Village tweaks special assessment language

If the village would plan a deferred assessment, Thiel said the interest rate that would be used would be whatever the rate at the time a homeowner decides to connect to the Pleasant Prairie system.

“If we set a deferred assessment this year in 2020, but an individual doesn’t actually connect to the water or sewer utility until 2030, the rate that we would apply and point to in a special assessment resolution would be the rate at the time of connection,” Thiel said. “Then that rate would be fixed throughout the 10-year period.”

The ordinance doesn’t set the term of the deferred assessment for a specific amount of time, Thiel said, and would be flexible depending on the homeowner’s wishes.

Questions begin

The issue came to light during the board’s Aug. 3 meeting when it discussed an upcoming project by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to reconstruct Highway 50 in 2021.

Plans from the state call for water main work on Highway H from Highway 50 to 70th Street. Pleasant Prairie’s municipal water system runs within Highway H from Highway 50 to 74th Street. The village’s water service runs along Highway H to its jurisdictional boundary near 67th Street.