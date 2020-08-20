Village tweaks special assessment language

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The need for a special assessment for 29 village properties led to more than a few questions earlier this month.
And on Monday night, the Village Board tried to answer those.
The board unanimously approved a motion by Trustee Mike Pollocoff, seconded by Trustee Kris Keckler, to revise sections of the Village Code as they relate to levying special assessments.
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said the new ordinance allows residents to use payment plans if they wish for both regular and deferred assessments.
The interest rate for those plans will be prime plus 3% moving forward, Thiel said.
“The prime rate is a simple standard and moves with the market, (which) is currently 3.25%,” Thiel said. “The current typical home equity loan rate for a fixed 10-year loan averages at 5.65%. The addition of 3% would place our rate at just above the home equity loan rate.”
Thiel said the formula is intended to provide a fair rate, not a competitive rate, in the event the homeowner is unable to secure lending, but also “without establishing the village as the preferred lending option.”
Using the newly approved ordinance, the interest rate will be set on the fee schedule during the village’s yearly budgeting process, Thiel said.
If the village would plan a deferred assessment, Thiel said the interest rate that would be used would be whatever the rate at the time a homeowner decides to connect to the Pleasant Prairie system.
“If we set a deferred assessment this year in 2020, but an individual doesn’t actually connect to the water or sewer utility until 2030, the rate that we would apply and point to in a special assessment resolution would be the rate at the time of connection,” Thiel said. “Then that rate would be fixed throughout the 10-year period.”
The ordinance doesn’t set the term of the deferred assessment for a specific amount of time, Thiel said, and would be flexible depending on the homeowner’s wishes.
Questions begin
The issue came to light during the board’s Aug. 3 meeting when it discussed an upcoming project by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to reconstruct Highway 50 in 2021.
Plans from the state call for water main work on Highway H from Highway 50 to 70th Street. Pleasant Prairie’s municipal water system runs within Highway H from Highway 50 to 74th Street. The village’s water service runs along Highway H to its jurisdictional boundary near 67th Street.
Village Engineer Matt Fineour said the village plans to extend the public water main and provide service laterals to the property lines.
The total assessment is $594,143.49, and the village will pay for the project from the water utility. Affected homeowners will not have to immediately connect and may defer assessment until that time, when the property is subdivided, a building permit is issued or as a pre-condition of a land division approval.
Trustee Mike Pollocoff at the time said he would like to see an interest rate attached to repayments for any homeowner that uses the deferred assessment option.
Pollocoff said he felt the rate should be whatever equals the interest gained by the water utility from its investments.
With the new ordinance in place, that question should now be cleaned up.
“I think we addressed the primary concerns,” Thiel said.
