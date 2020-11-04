 Skip to main content
(Virtual) curtain rises on KUSD's theater season
KUSD shows

(Virtual) curtain rises on KUSD's theater season

Kenosha Unified’s theater productions attract national attention, from working with Disney for the world premiere of “Freaky Friday” in 2018 to regularly debuting high-profile shows for Music Theatre International.

That’s quite an honor. Here’s another one: our school district’s students are frequent performers at the International Thespian Festival.

All of which means it’s no surprise that the global pandemic hasn’t wiped out KUSD’s theater program.

COVID-19 — with its social distancing and mask wearing requirements — has, however, resulted in a school theater season like no other.

The most obvious change is how members of the public will see the productions. This season, all productions will be viewed as live streaming shows, with no in-person audiences.

On stage, the students are wearing masks and must try to remain socially distanced while performing together.

That’s a lot of changes, but Holly Stanfield — a veteran Bradford theater teacher — prefers to keep a positive attitude.

Theater, Stanfield said, “is always meaningful — but even more so now.”

In a recent Zoom interview, Stanfield, with fellow Bradford theater teachers Jodi Williams and Christi Geidner, talked about doing theater in the time of COVID.

With professional theaters shuttered across the U.S., “we are the only thing keeping the theater industry going right now,” Williams said. “Our students are always the future of theater, but now we are the present and the future of the theater industry. Kids are the only ones working and keeping the art of theater going.”

“With so much going on in the world right now — I don’t have to list all the stuff — theater is the only way we can connect right now. We need to keep telling stories,” Williams added.

Geidner stresses the importance of “maintaining human connections by telling stories together. You need that actual connection; it’s not the same just texting over a device.”

COVID theater has been, in some ways, “frustrating but also fun,” Williams said.

She’s been helping students “learn how to do theater in a different way, like over Zoom.” She recently showed students the Zoom play “Staged,” which actors David Tennant and Michael Sheen did “because they were home and bored,” she said. “We showed them how they are doing the same thing these professionals are. They have a connection to these professional actors.” The play, for BBC One, follows the two actors and their families as they try to rehearse a play over Zoom during the pandemic. It became an unexpected hit during lockdown.

COVID-19 auditions

The new methods started with auditions, which were all done online.

“Students uploaded videos for us to view,” Geidner said. “They performed two monologues from a play they’ve done or one they like. If it’s a musical, they also perform a song.”

As a teacher and a director, Geidner “really enjoyed these auditions. I could sit down and watch them and replay sections if I wanted to see something again.”

As for the students, she said, “some were more nervous, others less so” when auditioning in front of a camera as opposed to live in a theater.

Geidner also liked being able to “relax and really watch the audition without having to give immediate feedback. I could really enjoy the performance.”

Williams, who concentrates on set building, props and costumes, is not involved in the audition process as a play director. As a parent, however, she said, laughing, “I had a child procrastinate, and he did five or six takes (of an audition) until he got one he liked. And he was nervous.”

COVID-19 rehearsals

All the KUSD students wear masks — the entire time — during rehearsals.

To make mask wearing more comfortable, Geidner bought the students plastic forms she calls “catcher’s masks,” which they wear underneath their masks.

The plastic forms “keep the mask off their face,” she said.

Also, because of the masks, all the students are wearing microphones “and the sound is coming through very well,” she said.

Another change is the physical staging of the shows. The actors are required to stay at least 6 feet apart — making Geidner an ace at eyeballing a 6-foot distance between actors.

That social distancing requirement means the scenes unfold with “no hugs, no touching of hands, no touching at all,” she said. “They are acting across a great distance, which forces them to connect with each other in a different way.”

Overall, Geidner said, the students “are doing incredibly well with all these changes. They are being incredibly flexible.”

Keeping it clean

Another huge change comes when actors have to handle props — from a broom to a plate to ... well, anything — for a scene.

“We’ve narrowed the props down to using paper items that we throw away,” Williams said. “We also disinfect everything after each rehearsal. The microphones are all cleaned; we spray all the surfaces; and the masks are all washed each time.”

“It’s strange to say this,” Geidner added, “but the cleaning up process almost seems normal now.”

After the post-rehearsal cleanup, Williams said, “Our wonderful custodians come in. And they have a powerful misting thing that works really well.”

Filming the shows

Preparing live theater for an at-home audience — as opposed to people in the theater — “is forcing me to learn new ways of looking at things,” Geidner said.

Those changes started even before the first actor was cast, Stanfield said.

“We were careful with the plays we chose,” she said, “and we didn’t choose any plays that require intimacy.”

At the most, 16 students will interact on the stage at one time.

For the musicals on the season schedule, all the music will be recorded.

“We will miss having musicians working with us,” Stanfield said, “but we couldn’t do it this year.”

The shows Stanfield is directing this school year “all deal with these strange times,” she said. “The musical ‘Pippin’ is about a man going through life experiencing different things; ‘Once on This Island,’ another musical, is a beautiful story about culture; and ‘Urinetown’ is all about the environment.”

Most importantly, the teachers and the students are just happy to be together again.

Stanfield said when schools shut down and everyone went home in March, she missed “being around the theater kids. They are loud kids, and it’s a real joy to be around them. That’s what I missed the most — experiencing that energy.”

The students, she added, “missed being together, too. These kids are beginning to understand how important it is to be connected. They are energized just by being together.”

A 'revolutionary' show

Director Christi Geidner's first show this season, "The Revolutionists," opens Friday.

The show — a 2018 comedy/drama set in the French Revolution — "uses history but is very much about our time now and how history repeats itself," the Bradford High School theater teacher said.

Four women — all real figures from history —  come together in this show, "but it's not a true story," she said.

"Three of the four were sent to the guillotine for their thoughts and how they wanted a position in society," Geidner explained. "They were fighting for freedom for women."

The story, she said, is told in a dream sequence in flashback.

Lauren Gunderson's play is described as "a brutal comedic quartet about four very real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror (1793-1794)."

The four characters are: Playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle. During Gunderson's play they "hang out, lose their heads and try to beat back the extremist insanity in revolutionary Paris."

The playwright says her play is "about violence and legacy, feminism and terrorism, art and how we actually go about changing the world. It a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection that ends in a song and a scaffold."

Despite the presence of the guillotine, Geidner said the show "is very funny — even with the beheadings. There are some jokes that make reference to today."

The show was originally set to debut in October but the delayed start of the school year pushed it back to election week.

"The timing was unintentional," Geidner said, "but it worked out well."

As a bonus, social distancing for at least one character in "The Revolutionists" is a breeze.

"One of the characters wears a very wide dress," Geidner said, "which acts as a natural 6-foot barrier."

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-8 and can be viewed online via a live stream from the Bradford High School stage. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $5 for students and can be purchased at www.kusd.edu. 

KUSD on stage

  • What: Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing"

When: Nov. 12-14

Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)

Director: Robert Allen

  • What: "The Revolutionists"

When: Nov. 6-8

Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)

Director: Christi Geidner

  • What: "Dear Elizabeth" by Sarah Ruhl

Where: Tremper High School (virtual performances) 

When: mid-December

Director: Nic Cicerale

  • What: Radio Show Plays

When: "It’s A Wonderful Life" on Dec. 10-12, 17-19; "The War of The Worlds" in March

Where: virtual performances

Director: Alan Williams

  • What: "Overtones"

When: Dec. 10-12

Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)

Director: Robert Allen

  • What: "Pippin" (musical)

When: Jan. 29-31, Feb. 5-7

Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)

Director: Holly Stanfield

  • What: "St. Valentine's Day"

When: Feb. 12-14

Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)

Director: Robert Allen

  • What: "Quilters" (musical)

When: Feb. 25-27, March 4-6

Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)

Director: Christi Geidner

  • What: "A Year of Frog and Toad," book and lyrics by Willie Reale, music by Robert Reale

Where: Tremper High School (virtual performances) 

When: late March

Director: Nic Cicerale

  • What: "Once on This Island" (musical)

When: April 15-17, 22-24

Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)

Director: Holly Stanfield

  • What: Disney's "The Descendants" musical

When: April 16-18, 23-25

Where: Indian Trail High School & Academy (virtual performances)

Director: Robert Allen

  • What: "Agamemnon" by Aeschylus

Where: Tremper High School (virtual performances) 

When: late May

Director: Nic Cicerale

  • What: "Urinetown" (musical)

When: May 25-30

Where: Bradford High School (virtual performances)

Director: Holly Stanfield

  • How to watch: All KUSD shows are virtual-only this school year. Audience members log in and watch from home (or wherever they can find decent Wi-Fi).
  • Tickets and information: www.kusd.edu

Much ado about puppets

"Much Ado About Nothing" will "probably be available for online viewing next week," said director Robert Allen of the Indian Trail High School production.

This one-act staging of the Shakespeare comedy will have a very different look.

"Because it was only one act," Allen said, "we did a puppet version."

Rehearsing "via computer is a lot different than doing it in person," he added. "However, we all pretty much work together and overcame whatever issues we were having. It was all about being kind to each other and making sure we support each other."

