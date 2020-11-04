(Virtual) curtain rises on KUSD's theater season

With professional theaters shuttered across the U.S., “we are the only thing keeping the theater industry going right now,” Williams said. “Our students are always the future of theater, but now we are the present and the future of the theater industry. Kids are the only ones working and keeping the art of theater going.”

“With so much going on in the world right now — I don’t have to list all the stuff — theater is the only way we can connect right now. We need to keep telling stories,” Williams added.

Geidner stresses the importance of “maintaining human connections by telling stories together. You need that actual connection; it’s not the same just texting over a device.”

COVID theater has been, in some ways, “frustrating but also fun,” Williams said.