(Virtual) curtain rises on KUSD's theater season

Kenosha Unified’s theater productions attract national attention, from working with Disney for the world premiere of “Freaky Friday” in 2018 to regularly debuting high-profile shows for Music Theatre International.
That’s quite an honor. Here’s another one: our school district’s students are frequent performers at the International Thespian Festival.
All of which means it’s no surprise that the global pandemic hasn’t wiped out KUSD’s theater program.
COVID-19 — with its social distancing and mask wearing requirements — has, however, resulted in a school theater season like no other.
The most obvious change is how members of the public will see the productions. This season, all productions will be viewed as live streaming shows, with no in-person audiences.
On stage, the students are wearing masks and must try to remain socially distanced while performing together.
That’s a lot of changes, but Holly Stanfield — a veteran Bradford theater teacher — prefers to keep a positive attitude.
Theater, Stanfield said, “is always meaningful — but even more so now.”
In a recent Zoom interview, Stanfield, with fellow Bradford theater teachers Jodi Williams and Christi Geidner, talked about doing theater in the time of COVID.
With professional theaters shuttered across the U.S., “we are the only thing keeping the theater industry going right now,” Williams said. “Our students are always the future of theater, but now we are the present and the future of the theater industry. Kids are the only ones working and keeping the art of theater going.”
“With so much going on in the world right now — I don’t have to list all the stuff — theater is the only way we can connect right now. We need to keep telling stories,” Williams added.
Geidner stresses the importance of “maintaining human connections by telling stories together. You need that actual connection; it’s not the same just texting over a device.”
COVID theater has been, in some ways, “frustrating but also fun,” Williams said.
She’s been helping students “learn how to do theater in a different way, like over Zoom.” She recently showed students the Zoom play “Staged,” which actors David Tennant and Michael Sheen did “because they were home and bored,” she said. “We showed them how they are doing the same thing these professionals are. They have a connection to these professional actors.” The play, for BBC One, follows the two actors and their families as they try to rehearse a play over Zoom during the pandemic. It became an unexpected hit during lockdown.
COVID-19 auditions
The new methods started with auditions, which were all done online.
“Students uploaded videos for us to view,” Geidner said. “They performed two monologues from a play they’ve done or one they like. If it’s a musical, they also perform a song.”
As a teacher and a director, Geidner “really enjoyed these auditions. I could sit down and watch them and replay sections if I wanted to see something again.”
As for the students, she said, “some were more nervous, others less so” when auditioning in front of a camera as opposed to live in a theater.
Geidner also liked being able to “relax and really watch the audition without having to give immediate feedback. I could really enjoy the performance.”
Williams, who concentrates on set building, props and costumes, is not involved in the audition process as a play director. As a parent, however, she said, laughing, “I had a child procrastinate, and he did five or six takes (of an audition) until he got one he liked. And he was nervous.”
COVID-19 rehearsals
All the KUSD students wear masks — the entire time — during rehearsals.
To make mask wearing more comfortable, Geidner bought the students plastic forms she calls “catcher’s masks,” which they wear underneath their masks.
The plastic forms “keep the mask off their face,” she said.
Also, because of the masks, all the students are wearing microphones “and the sound is coming through very well,” she said.
Another change is the physical staging of the shows. The actors are required to stay at least 6 feet apart — making Geidner an ace at eyeballing a 6-foot distance between actors.
That social distancing requirement means the scenes unfold with “no hugs, no touching of hands, no touching at all,” she said. “They are acting across a great distance, which forces them to connect with each other in a different way.”
Overall, Geidner said, the students “are doing incredibly well with all these changes. They are being incredibly flexible.”
Keeping it clean
Another huge change comes when actors have to handle props — from a broom to a plate to ... well, anything — for a scene.
“We’ve narrowed the props down to using paper items that we throw away,” Williams said. “We also disinfect everything after each rehearsal. The microphones are all cleaned; we spray all the surfaces; and the masks are all washed each time.”
“It’s strange to say this,” Geidner added, “but the cleaning up process almost seems normal now.”
After the post-rehearsal cleanup, Williams said, “Our wonderful custodians come in. And they have a powerful misting thing that works really well.”
Filming the shows
Preparing live theater for an at-home audience — as opposed to people in the theater — “is forcing me to learn new ways of looking at things,” Geidner said.
Those changes started even before the first actor was cast, Stanfield said.
“We were careful with the plays we chose,” she said, “and we didn’t choose any plays that require intimacy.”
At the most, 16 students will interact on the stage at one time.
For the musicals on the season schedule, all the music will be recorded.
“We will miss having musicians working with us,” Stanfield said, “but we couldn’t do it this year.”
The shows Stanfield is directing this school year “all deal with these strange times,” she said. “The musical ‘Pippin’ is about a man going through life experiencing different things; ‘Once on This Island,’ another musical, is a beautiful story about culture; and ‘Urinetown’ is all about the environment.”
Most importantly, the teachers and the students are just happy to be together again.
Stanfield said when schools shut down and everyone went home in March, she missed “being around the theater kids. They are loud kids, and it’s a real joy to be around them. That’s what I missed the most — experiencing that energy.”
The students, she added, “missed being together, too. These kids are beginning to understand how important it is to be connected. They are energized just by being together.”
