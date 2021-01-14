Virtual discussion of health-care resources for veterans set for for MLK Day

The Medical College of Wisconsin and the Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a virtual panel discussion about connecting veterans from diverse backgrounds with vital health-care resources, including the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at noon on Tuesday.

Six veterans from different ethnic, racial and gender backgrounds will take part in the virtual discussion, including Captain John D. Mason from the Veteran Peer Outreach Program.

The discussion will center on Dr. King’s statement, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?” The panel will look at the statement in how it relates to connecting with veterans and reducing the rate of veteran suicides.

“Research has shown that veterans from diverse backgrounds have trouble connecting with VA and other health-care resources,” said Dr. Bert Berger, head of the Mental Health Division at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. “We want to make sure all veterans get the help they need and deserve.”

Veterans Mark Flower and Chris Swift from the peer outreach program will lead the discussion.

For more information and to register, go to the Mason program’s Facebook page or contact Susan Smykal at 414-955-8914 or via email at ssmykal@mcw.edu.

