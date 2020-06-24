Virtual public meeting Thursday night
View Comments

Virtual public meeting Thursday night

{{featured_button_text}}
Pleasant Prairie logo

The village of Pleasant Prairie is hosting a virtual public informational meeting Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

On the agenda is a presentation by Milwaukee architectural firm Rinka, which will present the vision of Pleasant Prairie's proposed Village Green Center concept.

The village's master plan concept, including general street layouts, proposed land uses and park and open spaces also will be covered.

Online registration is available at www.pleasantprairiewi.gov/goto.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Conversation on Racial Equality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics