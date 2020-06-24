Virtual public meeting Thursday night

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The village of Pleasant Prairie is hosting a virtual public informational meeting Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

On the agenda is a presentation by Milwaukee architectural firm Rinka, which will present the vision of Pleasant Prairie's proposed Village Green Center concept.

The village's master plan concept, including general street layouts, proposed land uses and park and open spaces also will be covered.

Online registration is available at www.pleasantprairiewi.gov/goto.

