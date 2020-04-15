Virtual Spring Job Fair opens with employers offering positions

Looking for a job?
The Virtual Spring Job Fair hosted by the Kenosha County Job Center and the Kenosha News now is open.
It will be held until April 29, featuring profiles and job listings for companies that are hiring.
The event is free to residents who can seek full-time, part-time, seasonal and hourly jobs. Visit www.gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/WisconnValley/
The hiring event partnership includes the Kenosha County Job Center, ResCare Workforce Services, and the Workforce Development Board of Southeastern Wisconsin.
Here is a list of participating employers:
- Abbey Springs
- Allied Universal
- AWG
- First American Bank
- Geneva Lake Environmental Agency
- Geneva National Swim & Racquet Club
- Halpin Staffing Services
- Home Instead Senior Care
- Horizon Home Care & Hospice
- Kenosha Human Development Services
- Kenosha Sheriffs Department
- Mars Resort
- OAKFIRE
- RCK Foods
- Six Flags
- Staffing Partners
- Uline
- UNFI
- Water Safety Patrol
- Wisconsin Veterans Home
