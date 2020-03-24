Virus fears creep into tourism sector as summer nears

With summer travel season fast approaching, the Lake Geneva tourism industry already is experiencing cancelations because of fears of the coronavirus.
Industry leaders are holding out hope that the virus episode runs its course and that life returns to normal before the tourism season kicks off on Memorial Day.
“We’re hoping it diminishes quickly, and the threat is over before tourism season begins,” said Kathy Seeburg, executive director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau.
The coronavirus pandemic has already canceled one big event in the Lake Geneva region.
Gary Con, a yearly gathering of fans of the Dungeons and Dragons games, has canceled its event planned for March 26 to March 29 at the Grand Geneva Resort.
It would have been the convention’s 12th year in the region.
In announcing the cancelation, organizers said on their website that they were making the decision to put the health and safety of their members and supporters first.
“I know this is very disappointing to all of you, as it is to us,” organizer Luke Gygax wrote. “We have invested hundreds of hours into bringing this celebration to life, and we will not see all of you at the Grand Geneva with smiles on your faces.”
The public health outbreak that has shut down schools, museums and churches throughout Wisconsin and the nation is not expected to leave the tourism and visitor sector unscathed.
Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism promotion group, said although it was too early to predict how the coronavirus will affect summer tourism, she already was advising would-be visitors to the area to heed public health warnings.
“The safety of our visitors, employees and residents is always the number-one priority,” Klett said. “Lake Geneva is a leading tourism destination in the state and the region, and our visitors place their trust in us.”
She added: “We can’t speculate on what it may mean for travel to our area.”
Some individual local tourist attractions are taking steps to respond to the coronavirus threat.
Officials at the Belfry Music Theatre near Williams Bay announced that they are asking patrons not to attend one of the theater’s shows if they are feeling ill, and that a full refund would be issued to any ticket holders who choose not to attend.
The Belfry Music Theater has scheduled more than 30 live musical performances starting in early June.
In their announcement on Facebook, Belfry officials said they are not canceling any shows, but they will change plans if necessary because of the coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.