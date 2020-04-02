Virus update: City playgrounds remain closed; Gateway donates food; food distribution set at Journey Church

Kenosha playgrounds, basketball courts and tennis courts remain closed for public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers' Safer-at-Home order, the city reminds residents.
The Parks Division has posted signs about the temporary closures at all city parks.
The governor’s order allows for people to go outside for exercise. People may walk, jog or ride bicycles in city parks, but should maintain at least six feet of distance from others.
The city’s Municipal Golf Course at Washington Park remains closed, and the opening date for the season will be determined at a later date.
Gateway donates food to Shalom Center
Gateway Technical College has donated nearly 400 pounds of food from its Culinary Arts program to the Shalom Center in Kenosha to help feed those who may be struggling during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Culinary Arts instructor Adam Larkin dropped off about 100 pounds of assorted cheeses, 15 dozen eggs, 20 pounds of deli ham, 50 pounds of deli turkey, 50 pounds of potatoes and 25 pounds of onions, in addition to other items, the college announced.
“We understand that, during this time, there are people in our communities in need,” said Terry Simmons, Gateway dean of Protective and Human Services. “We knew that we had food that could not be used for the rest of this semester and started to brainstorm on what the best use for that specific food would be to help others.
“We already had connections with the Shalom Center and the great work they do to serve families in need and realized that donating it to them would be a way for us to support others at this critical time.”
Larkin noted that all the food was in its original packaging and was being stored at a safe temperature, which allowed the college to be able to donate it to the center.
Food distribution set for Journey Church
Free food will be given out Sunday in drive-thru style by the Journey Church Disaster Response Team and the Journey Church Food Pantry Ministry in cooperation with Feeding America and Love, Inc. in Burlington.
Journey Church is located at 10700 75th St. (Hwy. 50) in Kenosha.
Perishable and non-perishable food will be available for pick up starting at 10 a.m. at the main entrance of Journey Church and will stay open while supplies last. Journey Church announced the following procedure:
- A stay-in-your car, drive-thru process will be in place.
- Residents will be greeted by volunteers directing them how to navigate the process in their vehicle. Volunteers will then bring and load bags of food into each clients’ car.
- Volunteers will wear personal protective equipment (e.g. face mask, rubber gloves) for the safety of the volunteers and our clients.
- Send any questions to info@journeydrt.com and/or visit us at www.journeydrt.com
"On behalf of Journey Church Disaster Response Team and Mobile Food Bank Ministries, we want to give a big thank you to Feeding America and Love, Inc. for the generous food donation and support, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the Kenosha Public Health Department and the city of Kenosha," said Ray Knight of Journey Church.
