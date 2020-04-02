Virus update: City playgrounds remain closed; Gateway donates food; food distribution set at Journey Church

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha playgrounds, basketball courts and tennis courts remain closed for public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers' Safer-at-Home order, the city reminds residents.

The Parks Division has posted signs about the temporary closures at all city parks.

The governor’s order allows for people to go outside for exercise. People may walk, jog or ride bicycles in city parks, but should maintain at least six feet of distance from others.

The city’s Municipal Golf Course at Washington Park remains closed, and the opening date for the season will be determined at a later date.

Gateway donates food to Shalom Center

Gateway Technical College has donated nearly 400 pounds of food from its Culinary Arts program to the Shalom Center in Kenosha to help feed those who may be struggling during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culinary Arts instructor Adam Larkin dropped off about 100 pounds of assorted cheeses, 15 dozen eggs, 20 pounds of deli ham, 50 pounds of deli turkey, 50 pounds of potatoes and 25 pounds of onions, in addition to other items, the college announced.