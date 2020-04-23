Virus update: County Board to revisit meeting remotely; share your mask photos

Some of the symbolic traditions that take place during the changeover from one seated County Board of Supervisors to the next were missing Tuesday because of meeting precautions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members met in person, some wearing masks and gloves, seated six feet apart throughout the County Board chambers. Staff members, who traditionally attend this meeting to thank outgoing board members and welcome new ones, attended the meeting remotely with their faces visible only on a screen.
The former board meets for the last time before adjourning “sine die,” after which new board members take office and meet for the first time. Exiting board members typically move to the gallery and stay as a member of the public. But, amid COVID-19, it was suggested they exit after their duties were complete in order to help maintain social distancing.
A joint Oath of Office was recited by all board members who will serve the next two-year term, though their voices were muffled beneath masks.
The first order of business was to elect a County Board chair and vice-chair, who traditionally and ceremoniously assumes their seats at the head of the board. However, as a precaution, all supervisors stayed where they were originally seated.
Newly elected chairman John O’Day said it is likely the board will revisit meeting remotely. A resolution that would allow board members to do so, and cast votes while not physically present as currently required, was defeated earlier this month.
Differing perspectives
in Racine County Racine Police Chief Art Howell has announced that he plans to enforce Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, which has been extended through May 26.
Howell’s statement came on the heels of one issued last week by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who strongly disagreed with Evers’ extension of the Safer at Home order and said his office would not enforce it.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth announced on Monday that his office would enforce Evers’ order.
“We will follow the rules and laws that come from Madison whether we like them or not,” Beth said. “We’re going to continue to support our county health department and work closely with our emergency management partners.”
Howell wrote, in part, “A balanced approach to the challenge of maintaining the need to earn a paycheck, keeping the broader economy moving, while observing the greater law enforcement role of safeguarding life itself. Where this balance can be achieved, local businesses will continue to be granted the latitude to adapt, evolve and operate, providing this may be accomplished safely and in good faith. As breakthroughs in science are achieved and other interventions are identified, the transition to a new normal may be further advanced.”
Join the Kenosha Rocks
in Masks gallery Do you have a favorite mask for when you go shopping or working?
Take a selfie and send it for the Kenosha News’ new Kenosha Rocks in Masks photo gallery.
Several readers already have sent their favorites in, and the Packers are represented as you’d expect. Send yours, if you’d like, to dthompson@kenoshanews.com.
Enjoy and share the gallery when you see it on the Kenosha News’ Facebook page, and look for yourself and your friends.
