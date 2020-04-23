Virus update: County Board to revisit meeting remotely; share your mask photos

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Some of the symbolic traditions that take place during the changeover from one seated County Board of Supervisors to the next were missing Tuesday because of meeting precautions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board members met in person, some wearing masks and gloves, seated six feet apart throughout the County Board chambers. Staff members, who traditionally attend this meeting to thank outgoing board members and welcome new ones, attended the meeting remotely with their faces visible only on a screen.

The former board meets for the last time before adjourning “sine die,” after which new board members take office and meet for the first time. Exiting board members typically move to the gallery and stay as a member of the public. But, amid COVID-19, it was suggested they exit after their duties were complete in order to help maintain social distancing.

A joint Oath of Office was recited by all board members who will serve the next two-year term, though their voices were muffled beneath masks.

The first order of business was to elect a County Board chair and vice-chair, who traditionally and ceremoniously assumes their seats at the head of the board. However, as a precaution, all supervisors stayed where they were originally seated.