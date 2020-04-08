Virus update: County Health Department: Avoid gatherings while practicing faith

The Kenosha County Division of Health is urging people to practice their faith while also observing the state’s Safer-at-Home order.
While the order allows individuals to leave their homes for limited essential activities, it does not permit gatherings of more than 10 people in a room or confined space at a time.
“We recognize that this is a difficult limitation for many who are accustomed to practicing their faith with others, particularly at this time of the year,” said Dr. Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County Health Officer. “But we also know that staying safer at home and avoiding gatherings with those outside your household is key to fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.”
Community-, faith- and spiritual-based organizations have an important role in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially among high-risk populations, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services noted. These organizations often nobly serve those who are most vulnerable, including people with heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes. These community members are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness.
Religious and spiritual leaders are urged continue to stay up to date on information related to the pandemic and to actively disseminate accurate and timely information. This includes developing information-sharing systems with partners, including local health officials, and communicating this information to regular attendees, people being served by the organization, and the broader community.
“The more we make sacrifices now and use technology to gather virtually, the sooner we will be able to responsibly return to the way of life we all miss so much,” Freiheit said.
Kenosha VA clinic closed
The Lovell Federal Health Care Center temporarily has closed the Kenosha VA clinic, 8027 22nd Ave.
Communication issued last week stated the move was made “in an effort to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure.”
On a daily basis about 75 patients are served at Kenosha’s Community Based Outpatient Clinic, according to media spokesperson Jayna Legg.
The services provided there span several disciplines including telehealth, immunizations and laboratory services.
To help clinic staff address the most urgent needs first, patients are asked to use online tools for routine or non-urgent concerns. These include My HealtheVet Connect: https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home and Va Connect: https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
Those concerned about COVID-19 issues are advised to go to the VA’s COVID-19 website: https://www.publichealth.va.gov/n-coronavirus/index.asp.
Some services will continue, Legg said.
“Even during the temporary closure for the COVID-19 crisis, the clinic still is providing (face-to-face) wound care, injections for mental health patients, VA Video Connect appointments, phone visits, secure messaging, faxes and incoming phone calls,” she said, adding veterans should call the clinic number, 262-653-9286, during the business day.
According to the press release, veterans who need immediate assistance may call the Telephone Advice Line at 224-610-2920, the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255. If the issue is an emergency, please call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department.
The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center is the nation’s only fully integrated medical facility between the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. Located in North Chicago, it operates four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics and three community-based outpatient clinics in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha.
Carthage donates food to Shalom Center
Sodexo, the food service provider at Carthage College donated more than 1,600 pounds of food to the Shalom Center in Kenosha. The shelter received a variety of food, including dairy, produce, and bread.
“We donated the food because there is a need out there every day, but especially now in these challenging times,” said Jim Risacher, Sodexo’s Interim General Manager. “Carthage College and Sodexo have always partnered with the community to make every day a better day.”
Carthage Dining has made prior donations and has a long-standing relationship with the Shalom Center. Shalom has a full-service kitchen to make meals for the community.
Chicago urologist launches telemedicine service
With the unprecedented disruption to the country’s healthcare system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians are developing alternative ways to connect with patients.
A Chicago urologist is making his specialty practice available immediately, with a clear message to patients: “Stay home, stay healthy and see me in my online Virtual Clinic!”
Dr. Paul M. Yonover, who specializes in all aspects of adult urology including kidney stones and infections, urinary problems, and prostate and bladder cancer, has launched a urology telemedicine service for patients to get medical care while practicing social distancing.
Patients — new and existing — can contact him (773-281-1011) to arrange a virtual visit via Doxy.me, a secure, state-of-the-art videoconferencing platform.
Yonover will coordinate with any existing primary care physician to provide continuity of care.
SIMMONS BLOCK PARTY
Harris and Hudson with Matt
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
WOUNDED WARRIOR CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.