Virus update: County residents can seek information 24/7

He said the executive committee of the SJCA Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting March 17 and unanimously decided to continue to pay all employees for as long as this health crisis lasts.

"This board decision exemplifies and underscores the spirit of SJCA and our Catholic faith as we recognize, honor, and value those who bless and serve us with their time and talent," he wrote.

"Due to strong financial management, long term fiscal prudence and sound internal policies, SJCA should be able to weather this storm. However, we also need the commitment of our families and donors to help see us through," he said.

Substance abuse recovery support

While people are being encouraged to stay home, those in substance abuse recovery who attended meetings such as AA or NA may feel lost.

However, there are ways to stay connected during the crisis. Debbie Rueber of the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force and Keri Pint, coordinator for the Kenosha County Treatment Court, are encouraging those in recovery to check out the following resources.

Both AA and NA offer meetings over the phone. Information on these can be found at AAPhonemeetings.org and NAbyPhone.com.