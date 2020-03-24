Virus update: County residents can seek information 24/7

The Kenosha County Emergency Operations Center -- comprised of government representatives from the county and all of its municipalities, including public health, law enforcement, and fire and rescue services -- is meeting daily and receiving updated information from the state.
It has formed the Kenosha County Emergency Management Joint Information Center to share information.
The center is asking anyone who has a question regarding Covid-19 self-care to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.
This is a free, multilingual service available to all Kenosha County residents 24/7.
Learning continues at St. Joseph
St. Joseph Catholic Academy students are participating in distance learning classes every day, Principal Bob Freund reports.
"This past week, the St. Joseph Catholic Academy community has been at its very best, acting with a selflessness that exceeds all expectations. It is very humbling to see the many ways, both great and small, that the SJCA school family has provided support, comfort, wisdom and true charity during these unprecedented times," he wrote.
He said the executive committee of the SJCA Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting March 17 and unanimously decided to continue to pay all employees for as long as this health crisis lasts.
"This board decision exemplifies and underscores the spirit of SJCA and our Catholic faith as we recognize, honor, and value those who bless and serve us with their time and talent," he wrote.
"Due to strong financial management, long term fiscal prudence and sound internal policies, SJCA should be able to weather this storm. However, we also need the commitment of our families and donors to help see us through," he said.
Substance abuse recovery support
While people are being encouraged to stay home, those in substance abuse recovery who attended meetings such as AA or NA may feel lost.
However, there are ways to stay connected during the crisis. Debbie Rueber of the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force and Keri Pint, coordinator for the Kenosha County Treatment Court, are encouraging those in recovery to check out the following resources.
Both AA and NA offer meetings over the phone. Information on these can be found at AAPhonemeetings.org and NAbyPhone.com.
Additionally, these and other groups are offering interactive online meetings. You can access these at: smartrecovery.org/community; AA-intergroup.org; intherooms.com; myrecovery.com; neveraloneclub.org; and unityrecovery.zoom.us/my/allrecovery.
There are a number of podcasts, videos and apps that can be helpful during this difficult time. A sampling of these can be found below:
Podcasts
- Mother Recovering: motherrecovering.com/listen
- This Naked Mind: thisnakedmind.com/category/podcast/
- Recovery Elevator: recoveryelevator.com/podcasts/
- Sober Girl’s Guide: asobergirlsguide.com/podcast
- That Sober Guy: thatsoberguy.com/podcast
YouTube
- AA Speakers
- NA Speakers
- Celebrate Recovery
- SMART Recovery
Helpful apps
AA Big Book, NA Speakers, Celebrate Recovery, Recovery Devotionals, Recovery Path, Sober Tool, 7 Cups of Tea
Concerned about COVID-19?
