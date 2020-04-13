Virus update: Gas prices push lower, Guard helps deliver PPE across state

The national gas price average has steadily declined for seven weeks, pushing the average cheaper by 61 cents to $1.86 on Monday, the AAA reported.
During this time frame (since late February), U.S. demand for gasoline has decreased 44 percent to 5 million b/d as gasoline inventories build across the country.
“We are seeing fast and furious gasoline demand destruction. The latest data reveals demand levels not seen since spring of 1968,” said Nick Jarmusz, AAA director of public affairs. “Every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper.”
On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia, announced historic global crude productions cuts — nearly 10 million b/d in May and June.
“While the production cut is historic, it’s likely to not have an immediate impact on pump prices given the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on crude oil prices and gasoline demand,” Jarmusz said.
At $1.86, today’s national average is 6 cents less than last week, 44 cents cheaper than a month ago and nearly $1 less than a year ago.
Wisconsin is not only experiencing one of the largest weekly decreases (minus-13 cents), but a monthly difference (minus-85 cents) and a yearly difference (minus-$1.50). It is also one of the least expensive markets ($1.30), AAA reported.
Guard delivering PPE across state
A team of citizen soldiers continues to work behind-the-scenes to ensure personal protective equipment (PPE) is received, repackaged and distributed to entities in need across Wisconsin.
Nearly 25 soldiers are on duty in a warehouse supporting the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, receiving PPE shipments, sorting it and then getting it to places that need it the most, the Guard reported.
Wisconsin DHS coordinates PPE distribution across the state that arrives here from a variety of sources.
“We are providing protective equipment for those in the state who need it most,” said Spc. Nathan Walsh, an ammunition specialist assigned to Janesville, Wisconsin’s Company A, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion.
“This includes law enforcement, firefighters and first responders. They’re out there, interacting with people every day, so they need the medical equipment that we’re distributing to them so they can be safe.”
The Wisconsin National Guard is helping staff two state-run self-isolation facilities — one in Milwaukee and one in Madison, as well as a third Milwaukee-run facility. Twelve personnel are staffing each of the state-run sites and providing medical and administrative support at each of those locations.
