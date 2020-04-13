Virus update: Gas prices push lower, Guard helps deliver PPE across state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The national gas price average has steadily declined for seven weeks, pushing the average cheaper by 61 cents to $1.86 on Monday, the AAA reported.

During this time frame (since late February), U.S. demand for gasoline has decreased 44 percent to 5 million b/d as gasoline inventories build across the country.

“We are seeing fast and furious gasoline demand destruction. The latest data reveals demand levels not seen since spring of 1968,” said Nick Jarmusz, AAA director of public affairs. “Every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper.”

On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia, announced historic global crude productions cuts — nearly 10 million b/d in May and June.

“While the production cut is historic, it’s likely to not have an immediate impact on pump prices given the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on crude oil prices and gasoline demand,” Jarmusz said.

At $1.86, today’s national average is 6 cents less than last week, 44 cents cheaper than a month ago and nearly $1 less than a year ago.