Virus update: Good news, 'window visits' allowed; candidate suspends campaign, a 1869 poem applies
View Comments
Coronavirus Update

Virus update: Good news, 'window visits' allowed; candidate suspends campaign, a 1869 poem applies

Visiting through the glass

Ron Stevens visits his mother, Esther Stevens, at Library Terrace Assisted Living in Kenosha, 

 PHOTO COURTESY LIBRARY TERRACE

Ron Stevens shared a photo of him visiting his mother, Esther Stevens, through the glass at Library Terrace Assisted Living in Kenosha.

It was a sign of the times here and elsewhere during the coronavirus crisis. 

Shortly after the visit, Stevens told the Kenosha News, Library Terrace was notified by the state that residents could no longer have "window visits" from family and friends.

"This was bad news for all of those who looked forward to seeing their loved ones — even at a distance," he wrote.

"Fortunately, later in the week we received further clarification from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that window visits are still allowed as long as the windows remained closed."

Stevens said he was the first one back for a visit.

Candidate suspends campaign 

Angela Cunningham, Democrat for Congress, has suspended her campaign so she can focus her efforts on community needs.

​“I made the difficult decision to suspend my candidacy for Congress in Wisconsin's First District. This is not a decision I made lightly. I ran for office because I was frustrated by our current representative's failure to advocate for the needs of our community," she said in a statement.

"At the time I decided to run, I never imagined the world would face a pandemic and most of the country would be shut down. In these times of uncertainty, I am choosing to focus my time and energy on supporting local nonprofits that are working hard to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable individuals and families in our community.

"I ask that you do the same. Contact your local food pantries, shelters, churches, etc., and ask how you can help." 

She thanked supporters and wrote further, "My team and I will continue to advocate for policies that address racial inequalities and support the needs of everyday people. I will also advocate for candidates who put people before profits and politics. I still believe that we can move forward together as a district.”

Poem applies today

Reader Jane Harrington Heide shared with us a poem written in 1869 and published during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1919. 

It was written by Kathleen O'Mara: 

"And people stayed at home

And read books

And listened

And they rested

And did exercises

And made art and played

And learned new ways of being

And stopped and listened

More deeply

Someone meditated, someone prayed

Someone met their shadow

And people began to think differently

And people healed.

And in the absence of people who

Lived in ignorant ways

Dangerous, meaningless and heartless,

The earth also began to heal

And when the danger ended and

People found themselves

They grieved for the dead

And made new choices

And dreamed of new visions

And created new ways of living

And completely healed the earth

Just as they were healed."

Guard deployed

A team of nearly 30 Wisconsin National Guard troops was deployed Saturday to the Milwaukee County House of Corrections in Franklin to establish a mobile COVID-19 testing site and to collect specimens from staff and inmates there.

Milwaukee County requested the state National Guard’s assistance after the facility located at 8885 S. 68th St. reported multiple cases. The Guard will collect specimens from about 950 staff and inmates. The specimens will be sent to a state lab for analysis.

Citizen soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized in response to the public health emergency that Gov. Tony Evers declared March 12. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics