Virus update: Good news, 'window visits' allowed; candidate suspends campaign, a 1869 poem applies

Ron Stevens shared a photo of him visiting his mother, Esther Stevens, through the glass at Library Terrace Assisted Living in Kenosha.

It was a sign of the times here and elsewhere during the coronavirus crisis.

Shortly after the visit, Stevens told the Kenosha News, Library Terrace was notified by the state that residents could no longer have "window visits" from family and friends.

"This was bad news for all of those who looked forward to seeing their loved ones — even at a distance," he wrote.

"Fortunately, later in the week we received further clarification from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that window visits are still allowed as long as the windows remained closed."

Stevens said he was the first one back for a visit.

Candidate suspends campaign

Angela Cunningham, Democrat for Congress, has suspended her campaign so she can focus her efforts on community needs.