Virus update: Good news, 'window visits' allowed; candidate suspends campaign, a poem applies

Ron Stevens shared a photo of him visiting his mother, Esther Stevens, through the glass at Library Terrace Assisted Living in Kenosha.
It was a sign of the times here and elsewhere during the coronavirus crisis.
Shortly after the visit, Stevens told the Kenosha News, Library Terrace was notified by the state that residents could no longer have “window visits” from family and friends.
“This was bad news for all of those who looked forward to seeing their loved ones — even at a distance,” he wrote.
“Fortunately, later in the week we received further clarification from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that window visits are still allowed as long as the windows remained closed.”
Stevens said he was the first one back for a visit.
Candidate suspends campaign
Angela Cunningham, Democrat for Congress, has suspended her campaign so she can focus her efforts on community needs.
“I made the difficult decision to suspend my candidacy for Congress in Wisconsin’s First District. This is not a decision I made lightly. I ran for office because I was frustrated by our current representative’s failure to advocate for the needs of our community,” she said in a statement.
“At the time I decided to run, I never imagined the world would face a pandemic and most of the country would be shut down. In these times of uncertainty, I am choosing to focus my time and energy on supporting local nonprofits that are working hard to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable individuals and families in our community.
“I ask that you do the same. Contact your local food pantries, shelters, churches, etc., and ask how you can help.”
She thanked supporters and wrote further, “My team and I will continue to advocate for policies that address racial inequalities and support the needs of everyday people. I will also advocate for candidates who put people before profits and politics. I still believe that we can move forward together as a district.”
Poem applies today
Reader Jane Harrington Heide shared with us a poem that has been shared widely. It was actually written by Catherine M. O'Meara, a former teacher in Madison, in March. Oprah Magazine called her "poet laureate of the pandemic."
Written by Catherine M. O'Meara:
“And people stayed at home
And read books
And listened
And they rested
And did exercises
And made art and played
And learned new ways of being
And stopped and listened
More deeply
Someone meditated, someone prayed
Someone met their shadow
And people began to think differently
And people healed.
And in the absence of people who
Lived in ignorant ways
Dangerous, meaningless and heartless,
The earth also began to heal
And when the danger ended and
People found themselves
They grieved for the dead
And made new choices
And dreamed of new visions
And created new ways of living
And completely healed the earth
Just as they were healed.”
Guard deployed
A team of nearly 30 Wisconsin National Guard troops was deployed Saturday to the Milwaukee County House of Corrections in Franklin to establish a mobile COVID-19 testing site and to collect specimens from staff and inmates there.
Milwaukee County requested the state National Guard’s assistance after the facility located at 8885 S. 68th St. reported multiple cases. The Guard will collect specimens from about 950 staff and inmates. The specimens will be sent to a state lab for analysis.Citizen soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized in response to the public health emergency that Gov. Tony Evers declared March 12.
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
More than 50 vehicles signed up to take part in a parade Tuesday morning put on by Randall teachers and staff. They drove through neighborhood…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.